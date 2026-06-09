Mental health issues rarely push people to seek medical help, even if they are affecting their daily functioning. This gets further complicated when it comes to tracking mental health issues in medical facilities. But a new study led by researchers at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine looked at electronic health records for more than 1.3 million patients served by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This practice highlights a common gap in how health systems track self-harm. The researchers found that diagnosis codes captured only about one-fourth of clinically documented self-harm history. According to the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health journal, the patterns of self-harm are changing, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, which increased isolation and loneliness.

Why Critical Mental Health Data Often Goes Unnoticed

In this study, only 1.85% of cases of self-harm are visible via diagnosis codes when compared with the actual 7.9% estimated prevalence. The hidden mental health data that needs to be in hand to effectively treat a patient with a mental health condition is essential. The treatment options for mental health conditions, such as self-harm, are complex. The medical records are vast and complex, which has an effect on diagnosis and the duration of treatment.

The intricate details of mental health data remain buried in medical notes when a patient is admitted for treatment.

Clinicians rely on diagnosis codes that are incomplete, which makes treatment difficult. The nature of the effects of mental health conditions can benefit from the integration of technology in a controlled manner.

Diagnosis codes captured only one-fourth of documented self-harm history, which makes using technology crucial.

AI Breakthrough: How Machine Learning Finds 'Hidden' Self-Harm Cases

The new method of analysis that utilises machine learning for better mental health treatment options for self-harm is a breakthrough. The PULSNAR, or positive unlabelled learning method, detects patterns even when data is incomplete.

The AI breakthrough flags patients with likely undocumented self-harm that is necessary for formulating treatment options for mental health issues.

AI learns from coded cases and detects similar hidden patterns that reside in the medical records of mental health patients.

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The Scale Of The Problem: Millions Of Records, Missed Signals

The electronic health records can be accurately identified using AI, and data gaps in existing records can also be identified in a timely manner.

This was performed in the study where AI analysed 1.3 million+ patient records, where some records are extremely long (up to 500,000 lines), which can take a while to filter through manually.

Clinicians cannot manually review everything, given their workload and need to be present with patients for effective treatment.

Why a Self-Harm History Matters For Future Suicide Risk

The suicide risk prediction tools look at the past self-harm history of patients who have mental health issues. This serves as a predictor of future risk that impacts treatment options.

For mental health conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance abuse, this technology serves as a gateway to make medical records accurate and up to date.

If crucial past medical data of self-harm is missed, then delayed or inadequate care is possible, which can impact patient treatment outcomes.

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Problem Lists And Diagnosis Codes: What They Miss

When medical data is not properly coded into administration systems, it is not reflected in patient summary lists. This makes gaps in the healthcare systems that are meant to accurately record patients' medical histories.

The study highlights that only 22.6% had self-harm noted in problem lists even when diagnosed.

Can AI Actually Save Lives?

AI can be used in the diagnosis of medical treatment, as it can improve early warning systems to detect possible relapses that are common with mental health conditions.

It can also help support suicide prevention programmes that are needed to save lives.

Help clinicians prioritise high-risk patients who need special attention.

But it is important to note that this breakthrough is still a research tool, not ready for clinical use alone.

What This Means For The Future Of Mental Healthcare

Mental healthcare can shift from reactive measures to predictive, which can control future outcomes. It is better for planning needed mental health services that require medical care from specialists. It is more accurate public health data that records mental health data on a population basis.

This can help create better mental health treatment and detection methods for depression, PTSD identification, and tracking for opioid use disorder. It is important to note that AI should be used with caution, as medical data of patients should be kept private and not be publicly accessible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.