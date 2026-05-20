Chemists' Nationwide Strike Today: Will Access To Medicines Be Hit?

A nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday has triggered concerns over possible disruptions in medicine access across several parts of India. The protest, directed against online pharmacies and digital medicine delivery platforms, is being supported by multiple chemists' associations and may impact lakhs of private medical stores. The AIOCD, which claims to represent over 12.4 lakh chemists and drug distributors nationwide, says the rapid expansion of e-pharmacies is taking place without adequate regulatory safeguards. The organisation has raised concerns about prescription verification, online access to restricted medicines, cold-chain management during deliveries and alleged misuse of digital medicine platforms.

However, the Centre and several state governments have assured patients that essential medicine access will continue. Hospital-attached pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, AMRIT pharmacies and several major pharmacy chains are expected to remain operational despite the shutdown.

Why Have Chemists Called A Nationwide Strike?

The strike has been organised in protest against what chemists describe as the "unregulated" functioning of e-pharmacy platforms and online medicine delivery services.

According to AIOCD leaders, retail pharmacies operate under strict provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which mandate prescription verification and detailed record-keeping for restricted medicines such as antibiotics, narcotics and abortion medication.

Speaking to ANI, AIOCD General Secretary Prabhakar Kumar said traditional chemists are required to maintain separate registers and preserve copies of doctors' prescriptions for several regulated drugs, while online medicine sales allegedly lack equivalent safeguards.

"The medicines we sell require valid prescriptions and strict documentation. But online, medicines including antibiotics and intoxicants can allegedly be accessed more easily, sometimes using fake prescriptions," he said.

The protest is also linked to GSR 817(E), a draft notification issued in 2018 that proposed a regulatory framework for e-pharmacies. Chemists argue that although the framework has not been fully implemented, online medicine sales continue to expand without comprehensive oversight.

Also Read: Centre Assures No Disruption In Medicine Access Amid Chemists' Strike Call, 12 State Pharmacy Bodies Opt Out

Concerns Over Online Medicine Delivery

Pharmacy associations have raised multiple concerns related to patient safety and medicine quality.

One of the key issues highlighted by chemists is the possibility of counterfeit medicines, repeated use of old prescriptions and unauthorised access to Schedule H drugs through online platforms.

Industry representatives have also flagged concerns regarding temperature-sensitive medicines. Prasanna Kumar Singh, President of the Bihar Chemists and Druggists Association, said medicines requiring cold-chain storage, such as insulin, vaccines and certain biologics, may lose effectiveness if transported improperly during courier-based delivery.

Chemists further allege that deep discounting practices by large e-pharmacy companies are affecting the survival of small neighbourhood pharmacies, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas.

Will Patients Face Medicine Shortages?

The actual impact of the strike is expected to vary across states.

Several state governments and drug regulators have activated emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted medicine access. Sources said hospital pharmacies, major chain medical stores, cooperative pharmacies and Jan Aushadhi Kendras will remain functional during the shutdown.

The PMBJK Retailer Association has confirmed that Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras will continue operating, including outlets located at major hospitals such as AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital.

In Tamil Nadu, the Drugs Control Department stated that around 5,000 pharmacies are expected to remain open despite the strike. The state government has also activated district-level helplines under Assistant Directors and Drug Inspectors to handle emergencies related to medicine availability.

Officials have maintained that emergency medicines and hospital supplies are not expected to be significantly affected.

However, in areas where a large number of private pharmacies remain shut, patients dependent on routine or chronic medications could face temporary inconvenience. Health experts are advising patients not to delay refills for essential medicines.

The Bigger Debate Around E-Pharmacies

The protest has once again highlighted the growing debate over regulation of online pharmacies in India.

Digital medicine platforms expanded rapidly during and after the Covid-19 pandemic due to home delivery convenience, discounted pricing and wider internet access. Public health experts say online pharmacies can improve medicine access for elderly patients, people with disabilities and those living in remote areas.

At the same time, experts have repeatedly called for stronger oversight to prevent misuse.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that substandard and falsified medicines remain a major global public health threat, especially in settings with weak regulatory systems. Health experts also caution that inappropriate online access to antibiotics could worsen antimicrobial resistance.

Policy experts believe India now urgently requires a comprehensive legal framework that balances patient safety, prescription monitoring and accessibility while regulating the rapidly growing digital pharmacy sector.

The nationwide chemists' strike reflects the growing tension between traditional pharmacies and India's expanding e-pharmacy industry. While chemists argue that online medicine sales currently operate with insufficient safeguards, digital platforms continue to gain popularity because of convenience and affordability.

For patients, the immediate impact is expected to remain limited in most regions due to continued operations at hospital pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and major pharmacy chains. However, the larger policy debate around regulating e-pharmacies is unlikely to end anytime soon.

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