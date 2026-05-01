How To Enjoy Mangoes This Summer Without Worrying About Acne

There is something about the mango season that instantly brings joy. Many love the fruit for its juicy sweetness, for others its all about those nostalgic summer memories. Along with that excitement comes a familiar warning many of us grew up hearing - "Don't eat too many mangoes, they'll give you pimples". It sounds convincing, but is there any real truth behind it? Beauty expert Himi Khandelwal explains the science behind the theory and how you can still enjoy mangoes without worrying about your skin.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Eating mangoes can cause pimples. And what do you do to prevent that? Well, I heard this sentence so many times in my house as a kid, and I'm sure you have too. The basic explanation I used to get was that mango causes an increase in body heat, and that causes an increase in acne. Well, that was a cute explanation, but let's talk science now."

Mangoes cannot directly cause acne, but they can worsen existing acne in some people. They have a glycaemic index of around 51 to 56, which is moderate, she says. "One cup of mango has about 22 grams of natural sugar. When you eat a lot of mango, your blood sugar spikes up and insulin rises. Insulin causes your skin's oil glands to produce more oil. More oil means more clogged pores, and more clogged pores mean more acne," Himi explains. This is true with all sugar-rich foods, ice creams, processed foods, and even rice. So, mango is not the problem. Too much sugar at once is.

How To Enjoy Mangoes Without Worrying About Acne

The expert recommends eating mango as a fruit, not in the form of a shake or juice. Fibre in the fruit form of mango slows down sugar absorption. You can pair the fruit with curd, nuts, or seeds. Avoid mango with milk and high-sugar combinations like mango shakes, as they spike insulin much harder.

"My go-to way of eating mangoes is smashing them a bit to a pulp, adding chia, basil, and sunflower seeds, some granola on top and some coconut shavings. If you want, add some Greek yoghurt also," she says.

Soak mangoes in water before eating for at least 30 minutes to reduce their heat-generating properties, which can cause acne-prone skin to produce more oil. Stick to one moderate-sized mango per day. Overeating high-sugar fruits, like mango, can cause insulin spikes.

Following these steps allows you to benefit from the vitamins A and C in mangoes while managing potential acne triggers.

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