These "Cooling" Summer Foods May Actually Heat Your Body Up

When temperatures soar during Indian summers, most people instinctively reach for foods and drinks that feel cold, like ice cream, chilled beverages, and sugary desserts. While these offer immediate relief, health experts say this sensation can be misleading. Just because something feels cold does not mean it helps cool your body in a sustained or healthy way.

In fact, emerging insights from nutrition science and physiology suggest that some of these "cooling" foods may actually increase internal heat during digestion. This is due to a process known as diet-induced thermogenesis, where the body generates heat while metabolising food. High-sugar and high-fat foods, in particular, can intensify this effect.

At the same time, traditional dietary wisdom, especially in India, has long emphasised balance over extremes. Light spices, fermented drinks, and hydrating foods may appear counterintuitive but often support digestion and regulate body temperature more effectively.

So, which foods are secretly heating your body despite feeling refreshing? And what should you eat instead? Here's what experts say.

Why "Cold" Foods Don't Always Cool You Down

The body maintains its temperature through complex mechanisms, including sweating, blood circulation, and metabolic activity. Maintaining hydration and electrolyte balance is critical in hot weather, rather than relying solely on external cooling sensations. Dr. Sanket Deshmukh, General Physician at Apollo Clinic, explains, "Cold food or drink may cool your body momentarily by tricking your mind, however, this is only a temporary feeling."

He adds that foods like ice cream, which are high in sugar and fat, can actually increase internal heat during digestion. "Since ice cream is high in sugar and fat, your body generates heat, which may make it less effective at cooling your body down." This aligns with research on thermogenesis, which shows that digesting calorie-dense foods can raise body temperature slightly.

Ice Cream And Sugary Treats: A Hidden Heat Trigger

Ice cream is often the go-to summer indulgence, but it may not be doing your body any favours beyond momentary relief. Dr. Deshmukh notes, "Ice cream may make you feel comfortable temporarily, but they will not keep you cool. Eating too many calories/sugars will increase your blood sugar levels."

High sugar intake can also lead to:

Energy crashes

Increased thirst

Bloating and digestive discomfort

Ultra-Cold Drinks: Short-Term Relief, Long-Term Discomfort

Ice-cold beverages, especially fizzy or sugary drinks, are another staple during heatwaves. However, they may disrupt digestion. Nutrition experts point out that extremely cold liquids can temporarily constrict blood vessels in the digestive tract, slowing down digestion. This may lead to bloating or discomfort, especially when consumed rapidly.

Moreover, sugary beverages do little to rehydrate the body effectively compared to water or electrolyte-rich fluids.

Why Some "Warm" Foods Actually Help Cool You

Interestingly, not all foods that feel warm are harmful in summer. In fact, some may support better cooling through improved digestion. Ms. Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains, "Surprisingly, a bit of invigorating spices can be just as cooling as more obvious summer foods, if they actually stimulate digestion and circulation."

She adds, "Recent studies show that being housed with ice-cold drinks or overly sweet meals will not actually cool the body, but will hurt your digestion and make you sleepy."

Light spices like cumin, fennel, and ginger help:

Improve digestion

Reduce bloating

Support metabolic balance

Smart Combinations That Actually Cool You

Traditional Indian foods often combine cooling and digestive elements. Ms. Veena suggests, "Adding cumin, fennel or a little ginger to buttermilk or lassi keeps them cooling and energising whilst aiding digestion."

Other examples include:

Sattu drinks

Lightly spiced khichdi

Buttermilk with roasted cumin

These combinations help maintain hydration while preventing digestive problems.

Are "Hot" Foods Always Bad In Summer?

Not necessarily. Foods traditionally considered "heating" can still play a role, if consumed in moderation.

Ms. Veena explains, "Foods like jaggery, nuts, or ghee... enhance absorption of nutrients and help keep the body energetic even when dehydrated."

However, balance is crucial. Pairing them with cooling ingredients like:

Mint

Cucumber

Buttermilk

can offset their warming properties.

What You Should Eat Instead

Doctors recommend focusing on hydration and light, nutrient-rich foods:

Water, coconut water, and buttermilk

Water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber

Light, home-cooked meals

Fermented foods for gut health

Dr. Deshmukh advises, "Drinking liquids is the best way to stay cool and hydrated fruits like watermelon and cucumbers help keep you cool because they are primarily water-based."

In the quest to beat the heat, it's easy to be misled by foods that feel cold but don't actually help your body cool down. Ice cream, sugary drinks, and ultra-chilled foods may provide temporary relief but can increase internal heat, disrupt digestion, and leave you feeling sluggish.

Instead, the key lies in balance, choosing hydrating foods, incorporating light spices, and avoiding extremes. As experts emphasise, true cooling comes not from temperature alone, but from how well your body can digest, absorb, and regulate heat.

This summer, rethink your plate: what feels refreshing may not always be what your body truly needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.