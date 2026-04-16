Is Buttermilk The Perfect Summer Drink For Diabetics? Tips To Consume Safely

If you are a diabetic, maintaining blood sugar levels within the target range can help reduce the risk of both short and long-term complications. High blood sugar can lead to serious health issues, such as heart disease, kidney damage, nerve damage, or even vision loss. Making the right food choices is a key aspect of diabetes management. The foods you consume directly affect blood sugar levels. For diabetics, focusing on a balanced diet can help stabilise glucose levels. As the summer season is here, buttermilk (chaas) is a common choice of drink to boost energy levels and hydration levels. However, is it safe for diabetics?

Can diabetics consume buttermilk regularly?

For the unversed, buttermilk is a fermented dairy product that is relatively low in carbs compared to other dairy products. It contains probiotics, which can promote gut health, and it's a good source of calcium and vitamin B12.

Buttermilk has a minimal impact on blood glucose due to its unique nutritional profile:

Low glycemic index (GI): It has a low GI of approximately 35-40, meaning it releases glucose into the bloodstream slowly. Low carbohydrate content: A standard glass (200 ml-245 ml) contains about 10-12 grams of carbohydrates, mostly from lactose, which is a natural milk sugar. Probiotics: It contains high-quality probiotics that can help regulate digestion and may improve insulin sensitivity over time. Protein and fat: The presence of fat and protein in buttermilk can also help in slowing the absorption of carbohydrates, which is beneficial for maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

In short, buttermilk is generally considered safe and even beneficial for diabetics when consumed in its plain, unsweetened form. It is a low-calorie, hydrating drink that can be a healthy alternative to sugary beverages or even regular milk.

The impact of buttermilk on blood sugar levels tends to be minimal, particularly if consumed plain and unsweetened.

How to safely consume buttermilk: Tips for diabetics

Always opt for plain, unsweetened buttermilk. Sweetened versions like meethi lassi can significantly spike blood sugar.

While safe, moderation is key. Avoid overconsumption to prevent any unnecessary side effects.

Commercial packaged buttermilk can be high in sodium. High salt intake is a risk for those with both diabetes and hypertension.

Add roasted cumin (jeera), black pepper, ginger, or mint. These enhance flavour without adding calories and can further aid digestion.

Consume it as a mid-meal snack or shortly before or after a meal to help manage satiety and hydration.

Choose homemade buttermilk, as making it at home by diluting curd with water allows you to control the ingredients and avoid hidden preservatives or sugars found in some packaged brands.

As everyone's body reacts differently to foods, it's advisable to monitor blood sugar levels after consuming buttermilk to see how it affects you personally.

In conclusion, buttermilk can be a nutritious and safe option for diabetics if consumed wisely and integrated into a balanced diet. Regular monitoring and making informed food choices are vital for effective diabetes management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.