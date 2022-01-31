This Buttermilk Recipe Is Great For Fat Loss And High Cholesterol

Always better to have a fresh glass of buttermilk than a packaged one

We're not strangers to the numerous health benefits of buttermilk, or chaas, as it's also known. It's our go-to drink when we need to stay hydrated and combat the heat in summer, or in general. Because of its numerous health benefits, many people like drinking a glass of buttermilk every day throughout the year. And, instead of relying on pre-packaged products, it's always preferable to have the drink churned at home. Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently gave buttermilk a healthy makeover and shared the recipe with her Instagram followers. She also listed out the health benefits of buttermilk.

Ingredients:

Yogurt ½ cup yogurt

Water 1.5 cups

Flax seeds

Cumin seeds

Fenugreek seeds

Procedure:

1) First, take the amounts of yogurt and water and mix it well using a wooden churner (mathini). Whisk it nicely. Keep it aside.

2) Now, take equal amounts of flax seeds, cumin seeds, and fenugreek seeds and grind them all into a fine powder.

3) Finally, take the buttermilk into a glass and add 1 tablespoon of the mixture you prepared using the seeds. Mix it and drink up.

Munmun Ganeriwal suggested that you can consume it with lunch or post-lunch at around 3-4 pm. She also stated that it's excellent for fat loss and high cholesterol issues.

Do try out Munmun Ganeriwal's recipes for better gut health and other health benefits.