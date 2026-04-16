Night Shifts Can Increase The Risk Of Diabetes, Hormonal Imbalance, Poor Cholesterol And Low Vitamin D Levels: Study

Working night shifts not only disrupts your sleep cycle but can also have a significant impact on your health and increase the risk of chronic diseases. Night shifts primarily disturb the body's circadian rhythms, which regulate sleep-wake cycles and various physiological processes, and this is one of the primary issues faced by night shift workers. A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism found that night shift work significantly disrupts the body's metabolism and hormone levels, even in relatively young and otherwise healthy individuals.

Doctors from Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Hyderabad, found that night shifts affect the body's internal chemistry compared to working normal day shifts and increase the risk of insulin resistance, high cholesterol and hormonal imbalance.

How night shifts affect health:

Insulin resistance:

The study found that night shift workers had much higher rates of insulin resistance. This means their bodies became less effective at using insulin to process sugar, which is a major warning sign for developing Type 2 diabetes. 77% of night shift workers showed signs of insulin resistance, compared to only 62% of day shift workers.

Unhealthy cholesterol and fat levels:

Night shift workers had higher triglycerides (fat in the blood) and lower HDL (good cholesterol). This combination increases the risk of heart disease.

Hormonal imbalances:

In men, night shift workers had lower levels of testosterone and Luteinizing hormone. This suggests that night shifts may negatively impact male reproductive health.

In women, night shift workers had higher levels of estrogen.

Poor vitamin D levels:

Researchers found that night shift workers were significantly more likely to have a Vitamin D deficiency, likely because they spend more time indoors or sleeping during daylight hours.

Why this happens

The human body has an internal clock called the circadian rhythm that tells the organs when to be active and when to rest based on sunlight.

When you work at night, you eat, move, and sleep at times that conflict with this internal clock. This circadian misalignment causes a chain reaction- it confuses your hormones like cortisol and insulin and makes it harder for your body to process fats and sugars correctly.

How to stay healthy while working night shifts:

Night shift workers can take several proactive steps to maintain good health and mitigate these risks:

1. Prioritise sleep

Establish a consistent sleep schedule, even on days off, to help regulate your body's internal clock. Create a conducive sleep environment by keeping the room dark, quiet, and cool. Using blackout curtains and white noise machines can be beneficial.

2. Healthy eating habits

Plan and prepare nutritious meals and snacks that are easy to eat during shifts. Focus on whole, unprocessed foods, and try to avoid heavy, fatty, or sugary foods that can lead to weight gain and metabolic issues. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help maintain energy levels.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is important, especially when working night shifts. Be mindful of caffeine intake; while it can help with alertness, consuming it in excess can affect health.

4. Regular physical activity

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, whether it's before or after shifts. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular, strength, and flexibility exercises to support overall health and alleviate stress.

5. Manage stress

Engage in stress-reducing activities such as mindfulness, meditation, or yoga. Taking breaks during shifts to relax can also help manage stress levels and enhance focus.

6. Monitor health regularly

Keep track of any symptoms that may arise, and don't hesitate to seek medical advice if you notice any health changes. Regular check-ups can help catch potential health issues early.

By implementing these strategies, night shift workers can better manage their health and potentially reduce the risks associated with working unconventional hours. However, it is important to keep track of any unusual symptoms and seek medical help immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.