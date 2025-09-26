Night Shifts Increase Heart Health Risk; Here's What You Can Do

For millions of Indians night shift's are not optional, they are part of their livelihood. However, what most of us don't realise is that working at odd hours can be awfully detrimental to our heart health. Various factors involving night shifts increase risk of heart disease. Some factors being circadian rhythm disruption, metabolic stress, hormonal imbalance and lifestyle impacts. Let's understand in depth how can night shifts increase your risk of heart disease and what tips can you follow to reduce your risk.

How do night shifts increase heart disease risk?

1. Circadian misalignment

Circadian rhythm is referred to our body's internal clock. It expects us to be active during the day and rest at night. Night shifts force this system into misalignment. This can cause stress on metabolism, blood pressure regulation and vascular function.

2. Blood pressure dysregulation

As mentioned above, misalignment of your internal clock can cause your blood pressure levels to go haywire. Studies suggest night shifts affecting blood pressure levels is independent of other lifestyle changes.

3. Metabolic issues

Night time eating, fragmented sleep and altered hormone secretion (cortisol due to increased stress levels) can impair glucose metabolism, predisposing to insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes. Both of these factors can increase your risk of heart disease. A controlled trial by NIH showed eating during the day instead of during night shits reduced the rise in blood sugar levels.

4. Inflammation

Chronic disruption of the circadian triggers low-grade inflammation, oxidative damage and impaired repair mechanisms in blood vessels.

5. Obesity

Night shift workers are more likely to gain weight, accumulate central fat and develop abnormal lipid profiles like higher LDL and lower HDL. In a study, night shift workers had 67% higher prevalence of high cardiovascular risk than day-shift peers.

To put it simply, night shifts are a risk multiplier. While you can't always stop a night shift, you can take corrective measures to reduce your risk of heart disease by altering other lifestyle factors.

Follow these tips to reduce heart disease risk as a night shifter

1. Time your meals (preferably during the day)

One of the more promising strategies when it comes to reducing CVD risk if restrict caloric intake to daytime hours as much as possible even if you work at night. When night eating is unavoidable, go for lighter low-glycemic-load meals and avoid healthy and high-fat foods.

2. Maintain regularity in shifts

Unpredictable shifts that rotate are much more harmful than consistent night shifts. Ask for more predictable rosters or fewer consecutive nights if your workplace allows that.

3. Get good sleep

Although getting night sleep quality sleep during the day is difficult, aim for 7-9 hours as uninterrupted as possible. Use blackout curtains or eye masks to cut out daylight as it can disrupt sleep quality. Maintain consistent sleep timing even on your off days.

4. Move daily

Exercise is a tired and tested heart protecter. Even 30 mins of workout 4-5 days a week can do wonders for your health and reduce CVD risk. You can opt for moderate exercise such as brisk walking, yoga, strength training, climbing stairs, etc.

5. Mind what you eat

Night shifts can tempt you towards eating processed, ready-to-eat foods. However, these foods are abundant in salt, trans fats and sugars elevate blood pressure, worsen lipids and insulin sensitivity.

6. Focus on hydration

Water keeps your circulation smooth while dehydration can stress your blood vessels. Caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea timings matter. Avoid caffeine in the final work hours so they is enough space between your last caffeine intake and sleep.

7. Manage emotions

Night work can often isolate you from a social life, proper rest and even sunlight which can increase stress, anxiety and depression. Chronic stress is a direct risk of CVD as you know. Practice mindfulness, breathing exercises, short naps or peer support.

8. Avoid smoking and alcohol

Smoking exacerbates all the damage your night shift may be doing to your like stress, increased blood pressure and disruption of vascular health. Alcohol may feel relaxing but overtime it disrupts your quality of sleep and raises CVD risk.

9. Get tested regularly

Since you are at a higher risk of heart disease, make sure to get regular (every 6-12 months) checkups for these tests:

Blood pressure

Fasting blood sugar

Lipid profile

Weight

ECG (incase of signs or other risk factors)

Night shift work is a stealth risk factor for heart disease. The weight of evidence suggests that circadian disruption, metabolic stress, hypertension and inflammation all contribute. The good news is that thoughtful changes around meal timing, sleep hygiene, activity, stress, and monitoring can make a meaningful difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

