Heart Health: Simple Tweaks To Better Manage Bad Cholesterol

Cholesterol often gets a bad rap, but it's essential for various bodily functions. However, when levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol commonly referred to as "bad" cholesterol become elevated, it can lead to serious health issues. Studies have shown that reducing LDL cholesterol levels can significantly decrease the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Managing LDL cholesterol is particularly crucial for individuals with other risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease. Even in the absence of symptoms, elevated LDL levels can silently damage the arteries over time. The good news is that small, consistent lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on lowering LDL cholesterol levels. These changes not only improve heart health but also enhance overall well-being. Keep reading as we share small tweaks you can make to your lifestyle today to better manage bad cholesterol.

Simple tweaks to help you better manage bad cholesterol levels

1. Embrace a heart-healthy diet

Adopting a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol is fundamental. TLC program by NLM recommends reducing saturated fat intake to less than 7% of total daily calories and cholesterol intake to less than 200 mg per day. Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your meals.

2. Increase soluble fibre intake

Soluble fibre helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol particles and removing them from the body. Foods rich in soluble fibre include oats, beans, lentils, apples, and carrots. Aim for at least 5–10 grams of soluble fibre per day

3. Choose healthy fats

Surprisingly, replacing saturated fats found in red meat and full-fat dairy products with healthier fats from sources like olive oil, avocados, and nuts can be beneficial in lowering LDL. These unsaturated fats can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and also provide essential fatty acids.

4. Incorporate omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, can lower triglyceride levels and reduce overall cardiovascular risk. If you're vegetarian or vegan, consider flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts as plant-based sources.

5. Engage in regular physical activity

Now, this one might not be that small of a tweak but regular exercise can help raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol, while lowering LDL cholesterol. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, most days of the week.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese can raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Even a modest weight loss of 5–10% can have a positive effect on cholesterol levels and overall heart health

7. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can raise cholesterol levels and blood pressure. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation-- up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

8. Quit smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels and lowers HDL cholesterol levels. Quitting smoking can improve your HDL cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of heart disease

9. Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress can negatively impact cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga can help manage stress and improve heart health

By incorporating these simple yet effective lifestyle changes, you can significantly reduce your LDL cholesterol levels and improve your heart health. Remember, small steps can lead to significant health benefits over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

