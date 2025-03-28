Nutritionist's Guide To Reducing Bad Cholesterol And Increasing The Good One

High cholesterol has become a common problem these days. An unhealthy lifestyle is the leading cause of high bad LDL cholesterol or low good HDL cholesterol. So, what is really increasing your LDL (bad cholesterol) levels? In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains that high cholesterol is not just about eating fatty foods. Your daily habits play a major role in your LDL levels, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and metabolic disorders. She also explains that genetics, certain medical conditions and some medications can also raise LDL cholesterol or lower HDL cholesterol.

In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee describes what causes high LDL cholesterol levels:

1. Refined carbs & unhealthy oils

Highly processed foods, deep-fried snacks, and refined oils contribute to inflammation, insulin resistance and cholesterol imbalance.

2. High LDL & atherosclerosis

Elevated LDL cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup in your arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and poor circulation.

3. Oxidative stress & nutrient deficiencies

A lack of antioxidants from fruits and vegetables, poor sleep, and chronic stress increase free radical activity, damaging arteries and worsening cholesterol levels.

The nutritionist also shares some valuable tips to boost HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol:

1. Avoid processed foods and refined oils.

2. Eat a fibre-rich diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables.

3. Incorporate healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and cold-pressed oils into your meals.

4. Prioritize quality sleep and manage stress to support overall heart health.

Check out Anjali Mukerjee's Instagram post below:

On a concluding note, Anjali Mukerjee emphasises, “Taking care of your cholesterol isn't about avoiding fats—it's about choosing the right ones and building a heart-healthy lifestyle.”

The nutritionist adds, “Your body needs nourishing, real food, healthy fats, movement, and restful sleep to maintain balanced cholesterol levels.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.