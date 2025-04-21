These Routine Habits Can Help Maintain Cholesterol Levels

Routine habits play a powerful role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol levels are greatly influenced by daily choices such as diet, physical activity, sleep, and stress management. Healthy routines help balance good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol, reduce triglycerides, and support overall heart health. Making small but consistent changes can gradually lower harmful cholesterol and prevent long-term complications such as heart disease, stroke, or arterial blockages. The key lies in maintaining these habits consistently over time. Below we share tips to help you better manage your cholesterol levels.

8 Routine habits that can help maintain cholesterol levels

1. Eat more soluble fibre daily

Soluble fibre, found in foods like oats, apples, lentils, and beans, binds with cholesterol in the digestive system and helps remove it from the body. Including 5–10 grams of soluble fibre daily can significantly lower LDL cholesterol. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal or adding chia seeds to smoothies are easy ways to get more fibre.

2. Limit saturated and trans fats

Saturated fats (found in fatty meats, butter, and cheese) and trans fats (found in some processed snacks and baked goods) raise LDL cholesterol. Replacing them with healthy fats like those in olive oil, nuts, and avocados can help lower cholesterol and protect your heart.

3. Incorporate physical activity into your day

Exercise helps raise HDL (good) cholesterol and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides. At least 30 minutes of moderate activity (like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling) five times a week can make a big difference. Even simple actions like using stairs or stretching regularly add up over time.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight can raise LDL and triglyceride levels while lowering HDL. Losing even 5–10% of excess body weight can significantly improve cholesterol levels. Developing mindful eating habits, portion control, and regular activity can help manage weight and cholesterol simultaneously.

5. Eat more plant-based foods

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts provides antioxidants, fibre, and healthy fats that help balance cholesterol levels. Even replacing a few meat-based meals each week with plant-based alternatives like lentil curry or tofu stir-fry can support better cholesterol management.

6. Quit smoking and avoid passive smoke

Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol and damages blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking helps improve HDL levels and promotes faster recovery of heart health. Avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke is also crucial, as it can similarly impact cholesterol and cardiovascular risk.

7. Reduce alcohol intake

Excess alcohol can raise triglyceride levels and contribute to high blood pressure. If you drink, keep it moderate up to one drink per day for women and two for men. Replacing alcohol with healthier beverages like green tea or infused water can benefit cholesterol and overall well-being.

8. Stay hydrated with water

Drinking adequate water supports metabolic function and digestion, which in turn helps regulate cholesterol and other lipids in the blood. It also prevents the liver from overproducing cholesterol. Make it a habit to sip water regularly, aiming for at least 6–8 glasses per day depending on your body's needs.

Follow these habits to better manage your cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.