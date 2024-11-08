These Foods Rich In Healthy Fats Can Help Lower Bad Cholesterol

Nuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, further reducing heart-related inflammation

Foods rich in healthy fats can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. Healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, can reduce LDL cholesterol levels when they replace saturated and trans fats in the diet. These fats work by lowering the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the body and promoting HDL (good) cholesterol, which helps remove excess LDL from the bloodstream. Additionally, foods high in omega-3 fatty acids (a type of polyunsaturated fat) reduce triglycerides and have anti-inflammatory properties, further supporting heart health and potentially reducing the risk of heart disease. In this article, we share a list of foods rich in healthy fats that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels.

10 Foods rich in healthy fats that can help lower bad cholesterol

1. Avocados

High in monounsaturated fats, avocados help reduce LDL cholesterol and raise HDL levels. They also contain fibre, which further aids cholesterol management by binding to excess LDL and removing it from the body.

2. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which improve heart health by lowering LDL levels without affecting HDL. Its anti-inflammatory properties also protect blood vessels, reducing heart disease risk.

3. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are loaded with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which decrease LDL cholesterol. Walnuts, in particular, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, further reducing heart-related inflammation and promoting cardiovascular health.

4. Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which lower LDL cholesterol, reduce triglycerides, and decrease inflammation. Omega-3s also support the elasticity of blood vessels, enhancing heart health.

5. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, which together help lower LDL levels. The fibre in chia seeds binds to cholesterol in the digestive system, preventing its absorption.

6. Flaxseeds

High in both omega-3 fats and fibre, flaxseeds support cholesterol management by reducing LDL levels. They also contain lignans, plant compounds that benefit heart health and may help lower blood pressure.

7. Dark chocolate

High-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that can improve cholesterol levels. It boosts HDL cholesterol and can lower LDL oxidation, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health.

8. Coconut oil

Though high in saturated fat, coconut oil has a unique medium-chain fatty acid structure that may raise HDL levels, thereby improving the LDL-HDL balance. Use it in small amounts to prevent excessive saturated fat intake.

9. Eggs

Egg yolks contain healthy fats and are a source of HDL-boosting nutrients like choline. While they contain cholesterol, studies show that eggs do not significantly raise blood cholesterol levels in most people and may actually improve the LDL-HDL ratio.

10. Tofu

Made from soybeans, tofu is rich in polyunsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol. Soy protein, found in tofu, has been shown to reduce cholesterol levels when part of a heart-healthy diet.

Add these foods to your diet in moderation to reduce bad cholesterol levels and boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.