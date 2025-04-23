10 Signs You Need To Improve Your Heart Health

The body often gives subtle and sometimes obvious signals when heart health is compromised. These signs arise because the heart is central to circulating blood, oxygen, and nutrients. When it struggles to function efficiently, other systems feel the impact. Warning signs may show up as fatigue, shortness of breath, or even unusual skin changes, and are often mistaken for other issues. Recognising and responding to these early can help prevent more serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks or strokes, and allow for timely lifestyle and medical interventions. Keep reading as we share signs to look out for that might suggest poor heart health.

10 Signs that suggest you need to improve your heart health

1. Persistent fatigue

Feeling unusually tired even after adequate rest can indicate that your heart isn't pumping blood efficiently. Poor circulation leads to reduced oxygen delivery to muscles and tissues, causing constant low energy.

2. Shortness of breath

If you struggle to catch your breath during everyday activities, your heart may not be circulating oxygen-rich blood efficiently. This could be an early sign of congestive heart failure or coronary artery disease.

3. Chest discomfort or pressure

Classic signs of heart issues often involve a sensation of tightness, heaviness, or pain in the chest. While not always a heart attack, frequent chest discomfort may point to angina, caused by restricted blood flow to the heart.

4. Irregular heartbeat

An erratic heartbeat or fluttering sensation may indicate arrhythmias or abnormal heart rhythms. While occasional skips can be harmless, frequent or prolonged irregularities could suggest underlying heart damage or electrolyte imbalances that need attention.

5. Swelling in legs, ankles, or feet

Poor heart function can cause fluid retention, leading to swollen extremities. This is especially noticeable by the end of the day or after prolonged standing. It indicates that the heart is not effectively pumping blood back from the lower body, a common sign of heart failure.

6. Dizziness or lightheadedness

When the heart isn't pumping enough blood to the brain, you may experience frequent dizziness or even fainting spells. This could point to issues like low blood pressure, arrhythmias, or narrowing of the heart valves.

7. Persistent cough or wheezing

A chronic cough that produces white or pink blood-tinged mucus can be related to fluid buildup in the lungs due to heart failure. If you're not sick but have a lingering cough, especially when lying down, your heart could be struggling to keep fluid out of your lungs.

8. Cold extremities or blue-tinted skin

If your hands and feet often feel cold, or your skin takes on a bluish tint, it may suggest poor circulation caused by reduced cardiac output. This means the heart isn't delivering enough blood to peripheral areas, often due to narrowed or blocked arteries.

9. High blood pressure

Though often symptomless, consistently high blood pressure damages artery walls and increases the heart's workload, setting the stage for heart disease. If your readings are frequently above 130/80 mmHg, it's time to take heart health seriously.

10. Erectile dysfunction

For men, trouble maintaining an erection can be an early warning of blood vessel problems. Since arteries in the penis are smaller than those in the heart, reduced blood flow may show up here first, sometimes years before other heart symptoms appear.

Keep these signs in mind to ensure your heart health stays in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.