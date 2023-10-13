How Working Night Shifts Can Disrupt Your Appetite And Lead to Weight Gain - Study Reveals

Researchers associate the situation with the phenomenon of 'jet lag'.

Does your profession demand a 24x7 work pattern? Do you work the night shifts quite regularly? Have you been experiencing a constant uneasiness in your gut? Are you feeling loss of appetite? If you answered yes, then let us tell you, that your work pattern and these gut problems are interrelated. You read that right! A recent study, conducted by the researchers at University of Bristol in the United Kingdom found that staying up the whole night and munching at odd hours, messes up our food habits and appetite, resulting in weight gain. The findings were published in the journal Communications Biology.

Link Between Night Shifts And Disrupted Food Habits: How Night Shift Work Affects Appetite:

To put it simply, working night shifts disrupts the body's biological clock, also referred to as circadian misalignment. This usually happens when a person undergoes the phenomenon of 'jet lag'. According to the researchers at the University of Bristol, "The disrupted body clock further affects the hormones that regulate appetite."

The study focused on the function of the adrenal gland, which is known to produce hormones (glucocorticoid hormones) that control metabolism and appetite. By the end of the study, it was found that "circadian misalignment can profoundly alter food habits much to the detriment of metabolic health and that they could help the millions of people that work through the night and struggle with weight gain," a report in PTI read.

Also Read: Mastering Meal Planning: Your Guide To Healthier Eating Habits

How To Regulate Your Food Habit While Working The Night Shifts:

While explaining the link between loss of hunger and night shifts, the experts also shared a quick tip to inhibit the condition. "For those who are working night shifts long-term, we recommend they try to maintain daylight exposure, cardiovascular exercise, and mealtimes at regulated hours," they recommended.

However, they also mentioned that internal brain messages to control increased appetite are difficult to manage with just a disciplined and routine lifestyle. Hence, they are "currently designing studies to assess rescue strategies and pharmacological intervention drugs," the report concluded.

Meanwhile, we have some healthy snacking options for you to keep handy for those hours of untimely hunger pangs. Click here to know more.

(Note: The food options are not a part of the study)