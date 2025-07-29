Women In Delhi Can Now Work Night Shifts In Shops, Commercial Establishments

Women in Delhi can now legally work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, with the government easing long-standing restrictions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that the policy will boost women workforce participation and expand the city's potential as a 24x7 economy.

The government plans to amend Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the 1954 Act, which currently prohibit women from working night hours, defined as between 9 pm and 7 am in summer and 8 pm to 8 am in winter.

Once the change is in effect, these restrictions will no longer apply, allowing businesses to employ women in round-the-clock operations, provided they follow strict safety and workplace requirements.

"This is a step toward increasing women's participation in the workforce while ensuring their safety and dignity at the workplace," Chief Minister Gupta said.

"We are not just changing a rule, we're also creating a framework where women feel secure and supported during night hours," she added.

Safety Protocols Mandatory

The new policy comes with non-negotiable conditions for employers. Written consent from women employees will be required before assigning night shifts. The establishments must provide secure transportation for night duty, round-the-clock CCTV coverage, an adequate number of female security personnel, and an Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act, restrooms, lockers, and break rooms and wages must be paid via bank or ECS, and all legal benefits like ESI, Provident Fund, bonuses, weekly offs, and overtime pay will be mandatory.

Policy Awaiting Lt Governor's Approval

The proposal will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval. Similar policies are already in place in states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Delhi's move follows months of internal discussions and demands from industry bodies looking to expand night-time operations.

"This will help establish Delhi as a 24x7 business hub and also contribute to improving the capital's Ease of Doing Business rankings," the Chief Minister said.