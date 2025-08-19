Advertisement
12-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From Rooftop While Flying Kite In Delhi: Cops

The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday (Representational)
  • A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the rooftop of his building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar
  • The boy's foot reportedly slipped, causing him to fall to the road below
  • Police stated that CCTV footage confirmed it was an accident, and no murder is suspected
New Delhi:

A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the terrace of his four-storey house while flying a kite in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, an officer said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday, and the victim was Md Saad, a student of class 6 at a government school in Batla House, and the son of a welder, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The officer said Saad's foot slipped, and he fell on the road below.

He was rushed by his family to the Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage from the vicinity confirmed that it was an accident and no murder is suspected, Tiwari said.

A video of the accident that surfaced on social media showed the boy's body lying on a road, with passersby rushing to inform his parents about the fall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

