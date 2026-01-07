Delhi Mosque And A Graveyard Near Ramlila Maidan: How Controversy Started

Old Delhi's Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, which made headlines today after a violent clash during an anti-encroachment drive near it this morning, was founded around 80 years ago. The mosque is located directly opposite the Turkman Gate, and the encroachment took place on a plot of land adjacent to it.

Before independence, the entire parcel of land, located on the edge of Ramlila Maidan, was claimed to be a graveyard.

In 1942, around 900 square meters were given in the name of a graveyard, said Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. Later, the mosque was built and its management committee claim ownership of this land today, showing those papers.

The name of the mosque -- Faiz-e-Ilahi - is an Arabic term that means Grace of God. An elderly local said a Sufi named Shah Faiz Ilahi lived here and the mosque was named after him. His grave is located nearby.

The locals say a Dargah was located here and the mosque was built over it.

But later, the mosque's management committee encroached on the adjacent land. Around 1999, they started permanent construction there.

Municipal sources said over the last 20 years, the management committee built rooms for accommodation and then, a two-story banquet hall.

A municipal official, on condition of anonymity, said gradually, illegal construction had taken place on the land of Ramlila Maidan in the name of a diagnostic center and then a library, covering an area of 4047.55 square yards, which is around one acre.

Attempts were made to contact Matloob -- a member of the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque's management committee -- but he did not answer his phone. The mosque's Qazi said he did not want to comment on the matter at this time.

Earlier today, the municipal employees faced the wrath of locals when they went to demolish the illegal structures following orders from the Delhi High Court. A mob of around 30 people threw stones at municipal officials and the police teams.

At least five police personnel were injured in the clash. The police used tear gas to control the situation. Five people have been detained so far.