Parliament Special Session LIVE: A three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session of Parliament is set to begin today, with discussions centered on proposed Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
The government is expected to introduce three amendment Bills aimed at operationalising the legislation, which was passed in 2023 to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
Earlier this week, the Central government shared with MPs the text of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026 or the proposed amendment to the Women Reservation Bill, which aims to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 -- including members from States and Union Territories.
The Bill proposes a cap of 815 on the number of members chosen by direct election from constituencies in the States. For UTs, the Bill says, "Not more than 35 members to represent the Union Territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide".
Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Special Session:
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Congress, DMK Move Motions To Oppose Women's Quota Amendment Bills
Congress Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden and DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi moved motions on Thursday to oppose the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha.
This comes as a three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session of Parliament is set to begin on Thursday, with discussions centred on proposed Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
The three amendments are the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, 2026; Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Delimitation Bill, 2026.
Meanwhile, amid the delimitation row, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to reach Parliament later in the day.
He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he raised concerns that the proposed delimitation may hurt southern states.
(IANS)
Parliament Special Session LIVE: MK Stalin Burns Copy Of Delimitation Bill, Raises Black Flag Outside His Residence
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday intensified his opposition to the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise by symbolically burning a copy of the delimitation bill and raising a black flag.
Leading from the front, Stalin burned the proposed delimitation bill in Namakkal, where he also hoisted a black flag as part of the statewide protest he had called for.
The Chief Minister had earlier urged people across Tamil Nadu to raise black flags atop their homes to register their dissent, describing the proposed legislation as a "black law" that threatens the state's political representation.
In a parallel symbolic gesture, a black flag was also hoisted outside Stalin's residence in Chennai.
According to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), this was meant to reinforce the party's strong opposition and encourage widespread public participation.
(IANS)
#Delimitation: Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 16, 2026
Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down!
🔥 Then, the fire of resistance against #HindiImposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield.
🔥… pic.twitter.com/9zSaH9PBvL
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Opposition Floor Leaders To Meet To Finalise Strategy For Special Parliament Session
Floor leaders of the Opposition parties will meet on Thursday in the office of LoP, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House in the special session.
Three important bills are likely to be introduced in the special session of Parliament starting today, including one to reserve seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another to redraw constituency boundaries.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: "Country Set To Take Historic Step Towards Women's Empowerment": PM Modi
Hours before the convening of a special Parliament sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India was set to take a "historic step" towards women's empowerment.
"Starting today, in the special session of Parliament, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," the PM posted on X.
आज से शुरू हो रही संसद की विशेष बैठक में हमारा देश नारी सशक्तिकरण के लिए ऐतिहासिक कदम उठाने जा रहा है। हमारी माताओं-बहनों का सम्मान राष्ट्र का सम्मान है और यही भावना लेकर हम इस दिशा में दृढ़ता से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2026
व्युच्छन्ती हि रश्मिभिर्विश्वमाभासि रोचनम्।
ता त्वामुषर्वसूयवो… pic.twitter.com/8KWT1WLSje