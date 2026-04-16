Parliament Special Session LIVE: A three-day special sitting of the extended Budget session of Parliament is set to begin today, with discussions centered on proposed Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The government is expected to introduce three amendment Bills aimed at operationalising the legislation, which was passed in 2023 to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Earlier this week, the Central government shared with MPs the text of the Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026 or the proposed amendment to the Women Reservation Bill, which aims to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 -- including members from States and Union Territories.

The Bill proposes a cap of 815 on the number of members chosen by direct election from constituencies in the States. For UTs, the Bill says, "Not more than 35 members to represent the Union Territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide".

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Special Session: