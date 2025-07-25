Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Live Updates: In this Monsoon Session, Parlimaent has barely seen any discussion so far as proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned following protests over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition leaders have been protesting at Parliament's Makar Dwar, demanding that the revision exercise be halted.
Parliament Session LIVE: The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 To Be Moved In Lok Sabha
Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh Demands Discussion On Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
Monsoon session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 and demands a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025