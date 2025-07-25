Advertisement
53 minutes ago

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Live Updates: In this Monsoon Session, Parlimaent has barely seen any discussion so far as proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned following protests over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition leaders have been protesting at Parliament's Makar Dwar, demanding that the revision exercise be halted.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 5 Live Updates:

Jul 25, 2025 09:56 (IST)
Parliament Session LIVE: The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 To Be Moved In Lok Sabha

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Jul 25, 2025 09:46 (IST)
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh Demands Discussion On Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Special Intensive Revision, Special Intensive Revision Bihar, Parliament Monsoon Session
