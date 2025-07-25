Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.