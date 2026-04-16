PM Modi's "No Discrimination Guarantee" To South States On Delimitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered guarantees and rebukes to the opposition - with a jibe for the Congress, though he didn't name the party - protesting against three contentious bills tabled in Parliament Thursday. "We look at India as one... not in parts," he declared.

On the delimitation bill - redrawing of parliamentary and constituency boundaries - he said: "It will not do injustice to anyone." The bill has been red-flagged by southern states who fear losing seats (and heft at the centre) to northern, Hindi-speaking states seen as BJP strongholds.

And responding to criticism of the bill to give women 33 per cent reservation in the expanded (by nearly 50 per cent) Lok Sabha, he said: Those who opposed this in the past... they were not forgiven by women of the country and they ended up badly in elections that followed."

"Let all of us not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women," he said, "I have come to appeal to you - do not see this from a political lens, this is in national interest."

Reservation for women lawmakers, he said, was something that should have been enforced 25-30 years ago. "(Had we) implemented it then, today we would have been a mature country."