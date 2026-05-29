BJP To Launch Massive Gujarat Campaign To Mark PM Modi's 12-Year Term

The BJP is gearing up for a massive public outreach campaign in Gujarat to mark the completion of twelve successful years of Narendra Modi as prime minister. Announcing the plan, Gujarat BJP Chief Spokesperson Dr Anil Patel said that a series of developmental and welfare programs will be organised across the state from June 5 to June 21.

The state-wide campaign will be anchored by the core slogan of twelve years of continuous development, trust, and public welfare. Dr Anil Patel said that the party will approach the citizens by adhering to the direct report card culture established by PM Modi himself. Under this approach, party workers and leaders will go directly to the public to present a transparent account and detailed information on the various historic achievements and developmental works executed by the central government over the past decade.

The public contact drive is scheduled to kick off on June 5, which coincides with World Environment Day, and will culminate on June 21, observed globally as the International Day of Yoga. Throughout this fortnightly period, the ruling party will execute multi-faceted initiatives, including cleanliness drives, specialised public welfare camps, and structured conferences under the Viksit Bharat initiative. Party representatives will also actively connect with prominent and influential citizens from various walks of life to gather feedback and build broader community consensus.

Environmental sustainability and rural development will remain central themes during this grand celebration. The party plans to run dedicated awareness campaigns to promote organic and natural farming practices among the agrarian communities of Gujarat. Additionally, a massive plantation drive will be launched across fifty thousand polling booths in the state, where party workers and citizens will plant trees under the nationwide initiative of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, blending environmental responsibility with the celebration of political governance.