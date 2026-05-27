Vijay Arrives In Delhi, A Look At His Power-Packed Agenda

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wedneday arrived in Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss matters concerning the state.

This marks the TVK chief's first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending the decades-long political duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

The government was formed with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, marking the state's first coalition government in decades.

Upon arriving in the national capital, the Chief Minister visited the Tamil Nadu House first.

The meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for 4.30 pm, where Vijay will submit a memorandum outlining the state's long-pending demands.

The Chief Minister is also expected to raise the long-pending fishermen issue involving arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy, seek the Centre's intervention against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery River, and press for faster financial clearances for infrastructure and welfare projects.

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vijay is also expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his visit.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of classical Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, a move seen as symbolically highlighting Tamil cultural identity at the national level.