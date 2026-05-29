With 40 Lakh Homes Covered, This PM Scheme Steps Up Clean Energy Mission

More than 40 lakh families have now been connected under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Centre's flagship rooftop solar scheme aimed at transforming India's clean energy landscape and strengthening energy self-reliance. Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme is being projected as a key pillar of the government's broader vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Viksit Bharat 2047".

At a time of global energy instability and rising fuel dependence, the government has positioned energy independence as critical to economic stability, national security and long-term development. The scheme seeks to address this by expanding rooftop solar access to households across the country while reducing electricity costs and dependence on conventional energy sources.

According to the scheme's official X handle, subsidies worth Rs 22,446 crore have already been released under the programme, alongside record rooftop solar installations nationwide. The government has set a target of bringing solar power to one crore homes, with officials describing the initiative as a "revolutionary step" towards making India energy self-reliant.

Under the scheme, households installing a 3KW rooftop solar system can avail subsidies of up to Rs 78,000. The government says many beneficiary families are already generating surplus electricity, enabling them to earn additional income by feeding excess power back into the grid.

The programme also focuses on financial accessibility, with substantial subsidies and low-interest loans aimed at expanding solar adoption across income groups. Officials have linked this to the broader idea of "Antyodaya" extending economic and developmental benefits to the last mile.

Beyond energy generation, the scheme is also being promoted as a major employment driver. The government expects over 17 lakh jobs to be created across the solar value chain, including manufacturing, installation, maintenance and distribution. Training initiatives such as "Suryamitra" are also being highlighted as a means of generating skills and employment opportunities for young people in the renewable energy sector.

The government has additionally framed the scheme as part of India's climate commitments, saying reduced carbon emissions and increased renewable energy usage contribute to the goals of "Swachh Bharat" and "Swasth Bharat".

Officials say the initiative represents a fusion of self-reliance, indigenous technology and green growth, which they describe as central to the vision of a developed India by 2047. The government has also called for greater youth participation in expanding the programme, urging citizens to help turn the PM Surya Ghar Yojana into a mass movement linked to India's long-term energy security and economic transformation.

The scheme closes on 31 March 2027 as per the government portal. So far over 68 lakh applications have been received and 40,21,346 households have been benefitted.