'<i>Jee Lo Apni Zindagi</i>': Kangana Ranaut's DDLJ Reference In Women's Bill Debate

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday used a Bollywood reference to criticise the Congress party for questioning the government's decision to introduce a bill amending the women's reservation law, and asked why the opposition had allowed the issue to remain unresolved for three decades while it was in power.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on three bills related to the women's quota, the actor-turned-politician from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi referred to a well-known dialogue from the Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She said the Prime Minister was effectively telling the daughters of the country to go and live their lives freely.

"We have a very popular Bollywood film called Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. There is a famous dialogue in the film, 'Ja Simran, jee le apni zindegi'. Today, our government has told us that all the cages are broken, all the walls have been pulled down, 'jao betiyo, jee lo apni zindegi'," Ranaut told the House.

Ranaut also recounted a conversation from a podcast she recorded the previous day with a woman interviewer.

"I asked her a question. I said, put your hand on your heart and tell me, have women ever had this privilege? Has there ever been such a golden period for women?" she said in the Lok Sabha.



Ranaut then turned her attention to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who reportedly questioned the urgency behind the government's move.

"Sonia Gandhi says why are they (BJP) in a hurry to bring the bill. Should we be like you and let it hang for 30 years?" Ranaut asked.

She claimed that PM Modi was acting quickly to deliver justice for women."What didn't happen in 60 years, he achieved in 10 - be it pucca houses, providing gas cylinders, or inducting women into defence forces. One thing is certain: he is in a hurry to give justice to women," she claimed.

Ranaut went on to describe the Prime Minister as the strongest advocate for women's rights in the government.

Claiming that no one is a bigger feminist than PM Modi, she said, "He is the flagbearer of feminism."