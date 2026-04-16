"Those Who Opposed Have Not Been Forgiven By Women": PM Modi On Women's Quota

It is an idea that is nearly 30 years too late, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted as he spoke for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The need was that 25-30 years ago, when this idea first emerged, we should have implemented it right then. Today, we would have brought it to a considerable level of maturity. As needed, it would have seen improvements from time to time, and that, after all, is the beauty of democracy," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined that there are some "crucial moments" in the history of a country and the Women's quota bill is one such moment.

"In the life of a nation, there come some crucial moments, and the mental state of society at that time and the leadership's capacity to capture that moment turn it into a nation's legacy, creating a strong heritage. This is exactly such a moment in the parliamentary history of India," PM Modi said.

The decision, the Prime Minister said, will not benefit one political party, but in favour of the country's democracy.

"Those who opposed giving this right to women have not been forgiven by the women of this country. They have faced the consequences. If we all move forward together, this decision will not go in favour of any one political party, but in favour of the country's democracy," PM Modi said.

"Anyone who wants to move forward in political life will have to accept that over the past 25 years, lakhs of women have emerged as grassroots leaders. The leadership that has developed at the grassroots level among women must be recognised and taken into account. Therefore, those who oppose this today will have to pay the price for a long time," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined that Viksit Bharat does not represent "only good infrastructure", and that it should have the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", pitching for women's role in decision making.

"Viksit Bharat does not mean only good infrastructure or economic development. We want the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to be reflected in the policymaking of a developed India. Fifty percent of the country's population should be made a part of decision-making. This is the need of the hour," PM Modi emphasised.