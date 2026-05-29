PM Modi Monitoring NEET Situation, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Centre is most "worried" about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's recent question paper leak, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the situation, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Friday, as he apprised it of the government's preparation regarding the June 21 re-examination.

"We have prepared a new mechanism for the conduct of the NEET exam on June 21. It is being monitored on the highest level," he told the court.

NEET-UG, the gateway for admission in MBBS and other allied courses, was conducted on May 3. It was, however, cancelled as the investigation agencies detected an elaborate conspiracy to leak the question papers for paying aspirants. The National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET, ordered a retest on June 21.

Describing the situation as "traumatic" for NEET aspirants, the court ordered the Ministry of Education to file an affidavit detailing what changes it will bring in the process of examination to prevent question paper leaks.

"It is very traumatic if this is happening. We cannot disappoint our students. It is not merely the student, it's the family too...It is so much emotion, love, time, and years of study. It is not beyond us," Justice PS Narasimha said.

Also read: 'Can't Disappoint Youngsters This Way': Top Court To Centre In NEET Case

"We direct the Union of India, HRD (the education ministry) will be substituted instead of the Health Ministry to file an affidavit on how the conduct of the exam year and after will be done, and in that process, it will indicate the method in which an institutional memory through continuity of human resource, institutional plurality by composition of experts, etc., is put in place. The endeavour is to ensure that NTA would have the wherewithal, physical and intellectual, to ensure that no incident such as the 2024/2026 examination occurs," the court added.

Supreme Court Calls For Fixing Accountability

Earlier, Dr K Radhakrishnan, the chairman of the High Powered Steering Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of recommendations on the National Testing Agency, filed an affidavit indicating implementation of the panel's suggestions. He said the panel had made 35 long-term and 60 short-term recommendations, and most have been implemented, prompting the court's counterquestion.

"Was the implementation of these recommendations monitored? How did this failure happen despite the high-powered committee? Either the original recommendations were flawed, or they were not properly implemented," the top court observed.

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The court said the paper leaks won't stop until the government fixes accountability. It also asked the NTA to draw lessons from the Union Public Service Commission, which conducts the civil services examination.

"The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises," it said.

Dr Radhakrishna told the court that the recommendations were implemented and worked in 2025, and leaks took place in some centres.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the scandal and has made some high-profile arrests in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, including teachers.

The agency has found that a guess paper with NEET questions was prepared and distributed among paying students through coaching centres.