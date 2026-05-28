Air Force To Be Roped In For NEET Re-Exam Paper Transport, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET Re-Exam 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday, underscoring the government's push for enhanced security and leak-proof examination processes.

Speaking to a media channel, Pradhan said the government follows a "whole-of-government approach" involving multiple departments, including the postal system, the Home Ministry, and state governments, to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

"In previous examinations, there was a major role for the postal department, the Home Ministry, and state governments. We have taken their help earlier and will continue with a whole-of-government approach to ensure smooth, free, and fair examinations," he said.

He added that, in view of logistical and security considerations, particularly weather conditions in June, it has been decided to involve the Indian Air Force in the secure transportation of question papers.

"The work earlier done by the postal department will now also be supported by the Indian Air Force so that question papers reach their destinations on time, considering all factors. The government is serious and fully prepared to conduct free and fair examinations," Pradhan said.

A high-level meeting was held earlier in the day between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, where measures to prevent paper leaks and strengthen examination security were discussed. During the meeting, the proposal to involve the Indian Air Force in question paper logistics was also considered.

The move comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA), on May 12, announced the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 conducted on May 3, following investigations that found that several questions similar to those in the exam paper had been circulated before the test.