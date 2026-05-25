NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Details To Submit, Deadline, Steps

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the refund facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 candidates. As per the official announcement, a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET UG 2026 registration portal for processing the refund fee. Candidates may log in to the NEET registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the portal.

Bank Details To Submit

Students must submit their bank account details on the official portal to get the refund. Check the details needed below.

Account holder name as per bank account

IFSC code

Account number

Bank name

Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque for ensuring the accuracy of the bank account details. It is important to note that after submission of the details, no further changes will be allowed by the exam authority.

Refund Portal Timings, Deadline

The facility for submission of bank account details will remain live from May 22 to 27, 2026. The portal will close at 11:50 pm on May 27.

Steps To Follow

Check the steps to apply for refund for the NEET UG 2026.

Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal Click on the refund link Submit your bank account details

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21.

The re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates.