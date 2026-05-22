NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Link Active Soon, Check Refund Amount And Steps To Claim

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the NEET UG 2026 fee refund link anytime soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 will be able to submit their banking details to receive the refund amount directly in their bank accounts. The fee refund process comes after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG 2026 exam amid the paper leak controversy.

NTA has already announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will now be conducted on June 21, 2026. According to the latest notification, students will not have to pay any additional fee for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. Once the refund portal becomes active, candidates will need to log in and provide their bank account details carefully.

The refund facility is being introduced to support students affected by the cancellation of the examination. Over 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the re-NEET examination this year, making it one of the largest entrance exams in the country.

How To Claim NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund?

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Log in using application number and password/date of birth

Click on the "Fee Refund" or "Bank Details Update" link

Enter account holder name, bank account number, and IFSC code

Verify all details carefully before submission

Submit the form and save the confirmation page PDF for future use

Expected NEET UG 2026 Refund Amount

NTA is likely to refund the application fee based on the category of the candidate. Students can check the expected refund amount below:

General: Rs 1,700

OBC: Rs 1,600

EWS / SC / ST / PwD: Rs 1,600

NRI Candidates: Rs 9,500

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Odia.