NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Kejriwal Appeals For Free Bus Travel For Students

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all Chief Ministers across the country to provide free bus travel for students appearing in the NEET re-exam scheduled on the 21st. In a video message shared on X, Kejriwal said many students and parents are facing financial pressure and travel difficulties due to the re-exam. He also appreciated Bihar and Haryana for following Punjab's decision to offer free bus services to NEET candidates. Kejriwal expressed hope that other states would also take similar steps to support students during the examination period.

Kejriwal's Appeal to All Chief Ministers

Arvind Kejriwal requested all state governments to help NEET UG re-exam students by making bus travel free on the exam day. He said this step would reduce the burden on students and families who have already gone through stress because of the re-examination process. Kejriwal stated that students should not face problems in reaching their examination centres and governments should support them in every possible way.

Bihar and Haryana Follow Punjab's Decision

Kejriwal mentioned that Bihar and Haryana have already announced free bus travel facilities for students appearing in the NEET re-exam. He appreciated these states for taking quick action after Punjab's decision. According to him, such measures can make travel easier and safer for thousands of students appearing for the exam.