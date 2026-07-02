Inside NEET Counselling: Registration, Choice-Filling, Seat Allotment Explained

NEET Counselling 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate results by the third week of this month, as per reports. A senior NTA official told NDTV that the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results will likely be announced by July 20. Though the official did not provide an exact date, he confirmed that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon.

The official assured that the academic year for the MBBS students will not be delayed. After the result declaration, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule for medical undergraduate admissions 2026. Last year, the committee started the first round of the NEET UG counselling on July 21, 2026.

The schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling and admissions will be released on the committee's official website, outlining key dates for all rounds of counselling under both State and All India Quota (AIQ) seats, including Deemed and Central Universities. The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds, based on previous years' trend.

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In the previous admission cycle, the counselling process was conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up Round), and the Stray Vacancy Round. During the counselling rounds, candidates must register online, pay the required counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses.

After each round, the seats are allotted based on the applicant's NEET rank, category, reservation norms, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates who secure any seat during the counselling process must report to the allotted college for document verification and admission.

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The re-NEET 2026 was conducted on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.