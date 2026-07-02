Inside NEET UG Last Year's Merit List: Top 10 Female Toppers, Their Scores, All India Rank

NEET UG Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) result 2026 soon on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. Official sources told NDTV that the NTA will likely announce the re-NEET 2026 results by July 20. Along with the release of scorecards the testing agency is also prepared to announce the top scorers, state toppers, and top female candidates, in addition to other result statistics.
As the NEET UG 2026 result is expected by July 20, the spotlight is once again on one of the India's most closely watched medical entrance exams. While candidates and parents wait for this year's outcome, last year's merit list offers an interesting snapshot of the female toppers who stood out with exceptional scores and All India Ranks.
ALSO CHECK | Re-NEET 2026 Results Likely By July 20: Top NTA Sources To NDTV
Top 10 Female Toppers: Their NEET Rank, Percentile
Here is a look at the women who made it to the top and the performance that placed them among the country's best.
1. Avika Aggarwal
- NEET Rank: 5
- Percentile: 99.9996832
- State: Delhi (NCT)
2. Aashi Singh
- NEET Rank: 12
- Percentile: 99.9994568
- State: Delhi (NCT)
3. Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu
- NEET Rank: 26
- Percentile: 99.9987779
- State: Maharashtra
4. Tanisha
- NEET Rank: 29
- Percentile: 99.9986421
- State: Rajasthan
5. Oorja Rajesh Shah
- NEET Rank: 31
- Percentile: 99.9985063
- State: Maharashtra
6. Tisha Jain
- NEET Rank: 51
- Percentile: 99.9974653
- State: Punjab
7. Rishika Choudhary
- NEET Rank: 62
- Percentile: 99.9971484
- State: Delhi (NCT)
8. Aashna
- NEET Rank: 68
- Percentile: 99.9968316
- State: Delhi (NCT)
9. Harini Sriram
- NEET Rank: 72
- Percentile: 99.9966958
- State: Karnataka
10. Shirin Gupta
- NEET Rank: 81
- Percentile: 99.9962432
- State: Delhi (NCT)
READ MORE | NEET UG Re-Exam Evaluation Underway, Result Soon, More Than 10,000 Objections: Report
The exam body conducted the NEET re-examination on June 21, 2026, after the cancellation of the May 3 exam.