Inside NEET UG Last Year's Merit List: Top 10 Female Toppers, Their Scores, All India Rank

NEET UG Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) result 2026 soon on its official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. Official sources told NDTV that the NTA will likely announce the re-NEET 2026 results by July 20. Along with the release of scorecards the testing agency is also prepared to announce the top scorers, state toppers, and top female candidates, in addition to other result statistics.

As the NEET UG 2026 result is expected by July 20, the spotlight is once again on one of the India's most closely watched medical entrance exams. While candidates and parents wait for this year's outcome, last year's merit list offers an interesting snapshot of the female toppers who stood out with exceptional scores and All India Ranks.

ALSO CHECK | Re-NEET 2026 Results Likely By July 20: Top NTA Sources To NDTV

Top 10 Female Toppers: Their NEET Rank, Percentile

Here is a look at the women who made it to the top and the performance that placed them among the country's best.

1. Avika Aggarwal

NEET Rank: 5

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Delhi (NCT)

2. Aashi Singh

NEET Rank: 12

Percentile: 99.9994568

State: Delhi (NCT)

3. Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu

NEET Rank: 26

Percentile: 99.9987779

State: Maharashtra

4. Tanisha

NEET Rank: 29

Percentile: 99.9986421

State: Rajasthan

5. Oorja Rajesh Shah

NEET Rank: 31

Percentile: 99.9985063

State: Maharashtra

6. Tisha Jain

NEET Rank: 51

Percentile: 99.9974653

State: Punjab

7. Rishika Choudhary

NEET Rank: 62

Percentile: 99.9971484

State: Delhi (NCT)

8. Aashna

NEET Rank: 68

Percentile: 99.9968316

State: Delhi (NCT)

9. Harini Sriram

NEET Rank: 72

Percentile: 99.9966958

State: Karnataka

10. Shirin Gupta

NEET Rank: 81

Percentile: 99.9962432

State: Delhi (NCT)

READ MORE | NEET UG Re-Exam Evaluation Underway, Result Soon, More Than 10,000 Objections: Report

The exam body conducted the NEET re-examination on June 21, 2026, after the cancellation of the May 3 exam.