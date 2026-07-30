NEET Candidate Alleges Score Was Changed Thrice Within A Day, Goes To Court

NEET UG 2026 Result Row: A NEET UG 2026 candidate has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging serious irregularities in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) evaluation process after his score on the official result portal reportedly changed three times within 24 hours. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

According to the petition, the candidate's score on the NTA portal allegedly changed from 650 to 500 and then to 135 marks within a span of 24 hours.

Claiming that the OMR answer sheet displayed by the NTA is not the one he filled during the examination, the student has sought directions for the production and preservation of his original physical OMR answer sheet for independent verification.

The petition, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks directions to the NTA to produce and preserve the student's original physical OMR answer sheet along with all related examination records to facilitate independent verification of the evaluation process.

According to the plea, the student appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. After matching his responses with the provisional and final answer keys, he estimated that he should score around 620 marks. However, when the results were declared on July 16, the NTA portal initially displayed a score of 650 marks.

The petition states that after the candidate was logged out of the portal and signed in again, his score changed to 500 marks. By the following day, the displayed score had reportedly dropped to 135 marks.