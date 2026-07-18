NEET UG Counselling To Begin Soon, Check Top 50 Medical Colleges Based On NIRF Rankings

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: With the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results, the admission process for undergraduate medical courses will now move to the counselling stage. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule soon. Last year, registration for Round 1 of MCC counselling began on July 21.

Counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BDS, and other participating courses is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats is carried out by the respective state authorities. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in, and their respective state counselling portals - for the latest updates.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the state-wise MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session. According to official data, 9,911 new MBBS seats have been added to 1,27,028 renewed seats, taking the total number of MBBS seats to 1,36,939 across 823 medical colleges, excluding the Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The seat matrix includes approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the establishment of new medical colleges, as well as for an increase in the number of seats in existing MBBS colleges.

Among all states, Karnataka recorded the highest increase, with 1,300 additional MBBS seats, taking its total to 15,395. Tamil Nadu follows with 950 new seats, raising its total to 13,999, while Rajasthan has added 900 seats, increasing its total to 8,080.

This year, a total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied health science courses. Women outperformed men, accounting for more than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was held in 13 languages.

Among the qualifiers, 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720 marks. More than 93 per cent of these high scorers were first-time NEET aspirants, while 99 per cent belonged to the 17-19 years age group.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

With the results now available, candidates can estimate their admission prospects based on their NEET UG 2026 scores and expected cut-offs. One of the key factors to consider while filling counselling choices is the ranking of medical colleges.

Here's the list of top 50 medical colleges in India, according to the NIRF Rankings 2025:

1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

2 Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

3 Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

4 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

5 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

6 Banaras Hindu University (Institute of Medical Sciences), Varanasi

7 National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

8 King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

9 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

11 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

12 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

13 AIIMS, Rishikesh

14 AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

15 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

16 Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

17 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

18 SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

19 AIIMS, Jodhpur

20 Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha

21 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

22 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

23 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

24 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar

25 AIIMS, Bhopal

26 Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

27 AIIMS, Patna

28 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi

29 Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

30 St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru

31 AIIMS, Raipur

32 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

33 Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Ambala

34 Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

35 Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

36 Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana

37 JSS Medical College, Mysuru

38 University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), New Delhi

39 Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

40 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

41 Medical College, Kolkata

42 Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

43 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore

44 Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad

45 BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

46 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi

47 Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

48 Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

49 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Kelambakkam (Chengalpattu)

50 MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru