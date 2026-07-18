Father Runs Grocery Shop, 3 Siblings From Bihar's Saharsa Crack NEET Together

NEET UG 2026 Success Story: An inspiring story from Bihar's Saharsa has once again proved that determination, discipline, and hard work can overcome financial constraints. Three siblings from a modest family, who could not afford expensive coaching in Kota or Delhi, have cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) together, demonstrating that limited resources need not stand in the way of success.

The siblings, Rajnish Kumar, Prahlad Kumar, and their sister Sakshi, achieved the feat after preparing in their hometown of Saharsa. Their remarkable success has become the talk of the district and serves as an inspiration for thousands of NEET aspirants across the country.

While Rajnish and Prahlad completed their schooling under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Sakshi studied under the Bihar School Examination Board. Despite their different academic backgrounds, all three shared a common dream of becoming doctors.

Father Runs A Small Grocery Shop

Their father, Rohit Anand, runs a small grocery shop that supports the family's livelihood. With limited financial resources, sending the children to coaching hubs such as Kota or Delhi was beyond the family's means.

Rohit Anand and his wife, Poonam Devi, said they had honestly told their children that they could not afford to send them outside the district for coaching. However, they assured them that they would do everything possible to support their education. The siblings subsequently enrolled at a local coaching institute, Pragati Classes, in Saharsa.

Prepared In Saharsa Instead Of Moving To Kota

Unlike many NEET aspirants who relocate to major coaching centres, the three siblings chose to prepare in their hometown. They credited their success to disciplined study, effective time management, and consistent hard work.

The siblings said they regularly discussed difficult topics with one another and cleared each other's doubts, which strengthened their understanding and kept them motivated throughout their preparation.

Parents Were Their Biggest Source Of Motivation

The siblings credited their parents as the biggest contributors to their success. They said their parents constantly encouraged them during stressful phases of preparation and reminded them that sincere effort never goes to waste. Their unwavering support and faith became the family's greatest strength.

The achievement has sparked celebrations at their home, with relatives, neighbours, and well-wishers visiting to congratulate the family. According to them, the success is the result of years of perseverance, hard work, and patience.

An Inspiration For Other Aspirants

Their teacher, Chandan Kumar, said the siblings' achievement sends a strong message to students who believe that a lack of resources limits their chances of success. He added that while several students from Bihar's Kosi region qualified for NEET this year, three siblings from the same family clearing the examination together is a rare and remarkable achievement.

(With inputs from Gulshan Kumar)