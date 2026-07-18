Father Died Due To Lack Of Timely Treatment, Domestic Worker's Daughter Clears NEET

NEET UG 2026 Results: For Neelu, losing her father due to the lack of timely medical treatment became the defining moment of her life. Growing up in Digdiga village in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, she watched her family's financial condition deteriorate after her father passed away when she was in Class 8. Rather than letting the tragedy break her spirit, she turned it into a lifelong mission: to become a doctor so that no family has to lose a loved one because they cannot afford treatment.

Today, Neelu has taken the first major step towards fulfilling that dream by clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). She is now preparing to secure admission to an MBBS programme and hopes to specialise in cardiology, with the goal of providing affordable healthcare to economically disadvantaged patients.

Father's Death Strengthened Her Resolve

Neelu says her family was unable to afford proper medical treatment for her father, who eventually succumbed to his illness due to financial constraints. The experience left a lasting impact on her and inspired her to pursue medicine.

"I lost my father because we could not afford his treatment. That day, I decided to become a doctor so that no other family has to suffer such a loss because of poverty," she said.

Mother's Determination Kept Her Education Alive

After her husband's death, Neelu's mother became the family's sole breadwinner. She worked as a hospital assistant while also taking up domestic work in several households to support the education of her two daughters.

Despite severe financial hardship and repeated advice from others to discontinue the girls' education and arrange their marriages, she remained steadfast in her belief that education was their path to a better future.

Scored 94% in Class 12, Cleared NEET

Neelu scored 94% in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations this year before successfully clearing NEET. With a medical college seat now within reach, she is preparing to take the next step towards fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor.

Among 50 Students Selected For Vahani Scholarship

Recognising her academic excellence and determination, Neelu was awarded the prestigious Vahani Scholarship. She was selected from thousands of applicants nationwide, with only 50 students making the final list.

The scholarship will provide financial support for her medical education, covering tuition fees and other academic expenses.

'Education Is Way Out of Poverty'

Neelu believes education is the most powerful means of breaking the cycle of poverty. She says every hardship strengthened her resolve, while her school gave her the confidence to believe that dedication and perseverance can transform a child's future, regardless of financial circumstances.

School Calls Her An Inspiration

Dr Urvashi Sahni, Founder of the Study Hall Educational Foundation, said Neelu's achievement proves that talent is not limited by financial circumstances and that the right opportunities and support can help students realise their full potential.

School Principal Meenakshi Bahadur described Neelu as a hardworking and determined student who remained focused despite immense personal and financial challenges. She said Neelu's success in both the CBSE Class 12 board examinations and NEET serves as an inspiration to countless young girls.

Dreams Of Treating Poor Heart Patients

Neelu hopes to specialise in cardiology so she can provide treatment to patients who cannot afford quality healthcare and ensure that financial hardship never stands in the way of life-saving medical care. She wants to help as many underprivileged patients as possible so that no child has to endure the pain of losing a parent simply because their family could not afford timely treatment.