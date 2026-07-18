NEET UG 2026 Counselling Begins Soon? Here's How Medical Counselling Committee Works

NEET UG 2026 Result has been declared. The admission process will now move to the counselling stage. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses must participate in the counselling process to secure a seat. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the counselling schedule shortly. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and reporting to the allotted institute. Here is an overview of how MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling is conducted.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 by obtaining the prescribed qualifying percentile are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They must also fulfil the academic eligibility criteria, including passing Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English, along with the minimum age requirement as prescribed.

Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) can participate under the applicable seat categories.

Candidates should note that qualifying NEET UG makes them eligible for counselling but does not guarantee admission. A separate registration is required for the counselling process.

How MCC Conducts NEET UG 2026 Counselling?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges. It also manages admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC colleges, and other participating institutions.

The counselling process is generally conducted in four rounds:

Round 1

Eligible candidates must complete registration, pay the counselling fee, and fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allotment is based on NEET rank, reservation policy, and the order of choices submitted.

Round 2

Candidates who have not secured a seat in the first round or wish to participate again may register for Round 2, subject to the applicable counselling rules.

Mop-Up Round

This round is conducted to fill seats that remain vacant after the first two rounds.

Stray Vacancy Round

The final round is held to fill any remaining vacant seats. Candidates allotted a seat in this round are required to report to the allotted institution within the prescribed timeline.

Choice Filling and Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Choice filling is an important step in the counselling process. Candidates should arrange their preferred colleges and courses carefully, as seat allotment depends on merit, reservation criteria, and the sequence of choices submitted. Choices must be locked before the deadline.

Candidates allotted a seat must report to the allotted institute for document verification. The following are the commonly required documents:

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Rank Card

MCC Provisional Allotment Letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid government-issued photo ID

Category certificate, if applicable

Passport-size photographs

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for counselling notifications, schedules, and updates. Following official timelines and completing each step within the prescribed deadline is essential for securing admission.