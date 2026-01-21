Married At 11, Battled Poverty - How Ramlal Beat The Odds To Crack NEET

Child marriage often limits future but there are stories that overcome these hurdles. One of them is Ram Lal Bhoi from Ghosunda village in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan. The Allen student, despite the early misfortunes, has demonstrated that one's fate can be altered through dedication and perseverance.

Ramlal Bhoi comes from financially weak family in Ghosunda village, Chittorgarh. His family lives in a kutcha house near the Bhedach river, with irregular electricity and limited water supply. His father works as a farm laborer and his mother sells fodder. He is one of five siblings.

Ramlal studied in Kota and achieved success in the medical entrance examination NEET. His life was surrounded by struggles since childhood. At the age of just 11, when he was studying in class 6, he became the victim of child marriage but still Ramlal did not leave the path of education.

Due to the conservative thinking of the society, it was very difficult for Ramlal to continue his studies. His father was not in favor of his studies after 10. Once, under the influence of others, he even hit Ramlal and asked him to leave his studies. Still Ramlal remained firm on his resolve. Later, on the persuasion of his friend's father, his father not only supported his studies but also took a loan for further studies.

After years of hard work, Ramlal passed the NEET exam in the fifth attempt. He says that "if he had got married at today's age, he would have definitely opposed it, but at that time he did not understand the situation."

Ramlal said his family was financially weak. He passed Class 10 from a government school in his village with 74 ler cent marks. After that, he went to Udaipur for Class 11 to study agriculture. There, his teachers told him about biology and the NEET exam. Before this, he did not know that NEET was required to become a doctor.

After this, he completed 11th and 12th with Biology subject and during this time he stayed in the free Ambedkar hostel run by the Social Welfare Department.

Ramlal faced strong opposition when he decided to prepare for NEET. People mocked him, and even his father was against his studies and once beat him. Determined, Ramlal left home and went to Udaipur to continue studying. Later, with the help of a friend's father, his parents agreed. He passed Class 12 in 2019 with 81 per cent.

Ramlal appeared for NEET multiple times through self-study, scoring 350 in 2019, 320 in 2020, and 362 in 2021. On his teachers' advice, his father took a loan to send him to Kota for coaching. His scores improved to 490 in NEET 2022, and with one final attempt, he successfully cleared NEET in 2023.

Ramlal's father Ganesh Bhoi said that in their society, education is not given much importance, especially the education of daughters is opposed. He said that his son explained him the importance of education and today he is going to become a doctor, which makes him extremely proud and happy. He told that now the people of the village and society say that Ramlal's stubbornness has paid off and he is becoming a doctor. He also said that now his younger daughters are studying and in future full attention will be given to the education of all the children.