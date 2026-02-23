NEET MDS Exam 2026: Registration Likely To Start Soon, Details Here

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) registrations soon. Aspirants seeking admission to a postgraduate dental college in India will be able to apply for the entrance examination on the official website, natboard.edu.in, once the application form has been released.

The NEET MDS examination is scheduled to be held on May 2, so candidates can expect the registration window to be opened anytime soon.

The notification will include key details about the examination such as important dates, eligibility, application process, exam pattern, subjects, and syllabus.

NEET MDS Exam Eligibility, Exam Details

Candidates applying for the entrance test must possess a recognised Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree awarded by a university or institute in India and should have undergone a compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college. Adhere to the official notification for detailed eligibility.

The examination will be held in a computer-based test mode for a duration of three hours. There will be two time-bound sections in the exam of 75 minutes and 105 minutes.

How To Apply For NEET MDS 2026?

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Register and login with your credentials.

Then, click on the NEET MDS 2026 Application Form Link.

Enter the required details and documents and pay the registration fee.

NEET MDS Exam 2026: Documents Required For Application Process

Candidates will be required to submit the following documents: