NEET (UG) 2026 Application LIVE: Registration Window Closing Soon, Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 on March 8, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the undergraduate medical entrance examination are advised to complete and submit their application forms before the deadline through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode for a duration of three hours, from 2pm to 5pm, at designated centres across the country.

Application Correction Window

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their submitted application forms from March 10 to March 12, 2026, through the official portal.

The city intimation slip and admit cards will be issued later on the NTA website.

About NEET (UG)

NEET (UG) is conducted as a common and uniform national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in institutions across India.

The exam scores are used for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BVSc & AH courses in accordance with the regulations of the respective authorities. NEET (UG) also serves as the qualifying examination for undergraduate programmes in Indian systems of medicine, including BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS, under the relevant national commissions.

NEET Required For MNS Admissions

Candidates seeking admission to the BSc Nursing programme under the Military Nursing Service (MNS) at Armed Forces Medical Service hospitals must also qualify for NEET (UG), as the examination score will be used for the selection process.

Application Fee

The application fee for NEET (UG) 2026 is as follows:

General category: Rs 1,700

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: Rs 1,000

Candidates outside India: Rs 9,500

Additional processing charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be applicable.

Exam Languages

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Application Process And Guidelines

Candidates must submit their applications only through online mode on the official NEET website. While filling out the application form, applicants are required to upload a recent passport-sized photograph, scanned signature, and other necessary documents.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully review all details before final submission, as only one application form is allowed per candidate. Failure to follow the prescribed instructions may lead to disqualification.

Helpline And Further Information

For further details, candidates can refer to the information bulletin available on the official NEET website. They may also contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in for assistance.