"Legal Notice To NTA Is Ready": Supreme Court Advocate On NEET Result Discrepancy Claims

NEET Result 2026: Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal said that a legal notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready, and an appropriate legal action will be initiated to ensure that every genuine grievance is properly addressed and investigated regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate result discrepancy claims.

In a social media post on X, the lawyer claimed that he has received three complaints regarding discrepancies in OMR sheets. "The documents shared by the candidates prima facie indicate inconsistencies that deserve a fair and impartial examination," he said.

Jindal further stated: "I firmly believe that every candidate who has genuinely suffered due to any discrepancy on the part of NTA must receive justice". "Genuine grievances should not be dismissed merely by citing that some documents circulating online are forged, fabricated, or AI-generated," he added.

According to Jindal, to ensure the credibility of the complaints, he has asked each complainant to provide a written undertaking affirming that the documents shared with him are genuine and have not been fabricated or altered.

Meanwhile, the NTA on Monday rejected claims of five re-NEET candidates alleging discrepancies in their OMR answer sheets, saying the images circulated by them or on their behalf had been digitally altered, regenerated using AI or manipulated by adding responses that were not present on the original sheets.

Earlier on July 19, upon receiving a complaint from a NEET aspirant, Jindal had announced that he will be issuing a legal notice to the NTA seeking an explanation and appropriate action. "If the discrepancy is genuine, it is a matter of serious concern and deserves immediate attention," the post read.