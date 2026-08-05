NEET UG State Merit List 2026 Out; Puducherry's Krishanth Abhinav M Tops

The Puducherry NEET UG State Merit List 2026 for admission to MBBS seats under the state quota has been released. Candidates can now check their rank and merit status on the official CENTAC website.

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the merit list can submit their objections to the Director of Health/CENTACuntil 5:45 pm today, August 5. According to the counselling authority, the merit list has been prepared using the NEET UG 2026 data provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This year, Krishanth Abhinav M has secured the top position in the state merit list with 670 out of 720 marks. He also secured an All India Rank (AIR) 533 with a 99.9721 percentile in NEET UG 2026.

Praveen A. claimed the second rank in the state merit list with 646 marks. An OBC-NCL candidate, he secured AIR 1,721. Ramaneshwar A., who also scored 646 marks, secured the third position with AIR 1,756. Inbasri A.D. ranked fourth with 633 marks and AIR 3,037, while V. Pranav completed the top five with 631 marks and AIR 3,397.

Check merit list here

Counselling process

Admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BVSc & AH courses in Puducherry will be conducted through the CENTAC counselling process. Candidates need to fill out only one application form for all participating courses.

The counselling will be held in four rounds-three regular rounds followed by a stray vacancy round. Candidates must submit fresh choices of colleges and courses in every round, as preferences filled in earlier rounds will not be carried forward.

NEET UG 2026 qualifying cutoff

For NEET UG 2026, the qualifying percentile is 50th percentile for the General and EWS categories, 40th percentile for OBC, SC and ST candidates, and 45th percentile for General-PwD candidates. The qualifying marks range from 715 to 213 for the General category and 212 to 177 for OBC, SC and ST candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CENTAC website for updates on the counselling schedule and seat allotment process.