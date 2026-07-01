NEET UG Re-Exam Evaluation Underway, Result Soon, More Than 10,000 Objections: Report

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the evaluation of answer sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) re-examination 2026, with the results expected to be declared soon, according to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), citing official sources. Candidates will be able to check their NEET UG scorecards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The ANI reported on Tuesday that more than 10,000 objections have been received against the provisional answer key, with each challenge being examined thoroughly as per the sources. The NTA had released the re-NEET provisional answer key on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28, 2026.

ALSO READ | Re-NEET Result 2026: Previous Year's State Toppers, Percentile, All India Rank

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 exam. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.

READ MORE | NEET UG Result Previous Years' Dates: Can NTA Match Past Trends After Re-Exam

The NEET UG is conducted as a common and uniform national eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical admission in all medical institutions across India.

ALSO CHECK | NEET UG 2026 Result: Check Last Year's Toppers, Percentile, Rank

The NTA had also stated that the successful conduct of the examination was the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies, institutions and personnel across the country.