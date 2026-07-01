NEET UG 2026 Result: Check Last Year's Toppers, Percentile, Rank

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 results soon. In a public notice issued on June 25, the NTA stated that it aims to publish the NEET UG 2026 result at the earliest possible date. The exam body conducted the NEET re-exam on June 21, 2026, after the cancellation of the earlier exam. The provisional answer key was published on June 25 on the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Last Year's Toppers, Percentile Scores
Last year, the NEET Undergraduate exam was conducted for more than 22 lakh candidates at 5,468 different centres across the country, as per official data. Here is the list of top 10 candidates in the previous examination cycle.
1. Mahesh Kumar
Rank: 1
Percentile: 99.9999547
State: Rajasthan
2. Utkarsh Awadhiya
Rank: 2
Percentile: 99.9999095
State: Madhya Pradesh
3. Krishang Joshi
Rank: 3
Percentile: 99.9998189
State: Maharashtra
4. Mrinal Kishore Jha
Rank: 4
Percentile: 99.9998189
State: Delhi (NCT)
5. Avika Aggarwal
Rank: 5
Percentile: 99.9996832
State: Delhi (NCT)
6. Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani
Rank: 6
Percentile: 99.9996832
State: Gujarat
7. Keshav Mittal
Rank: 7
Percentile: 99.9996832
State: Punjab
8. Jha Bhavya Chirag
Rank: 8
Percentile: 99.9996832
State: Gujarat
9. Harsh Kedawat
Rank: 9
Percentile: 99.9995474
State: Delhi (NCT)
10. Aarav Agarwal
Rank: 10
Percentile: 99.9995474
State: Maharashtra
A total of 22,76,069 candidates registered for the NEET exam last year, out of which 22,09,318 appeared for the exam.
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The NEET UG is conducted as a common and uniform national eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical admission in all medical institutions across India.