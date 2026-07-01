NEET UG 2026 Result: Check Last Year's Toppers, Percentile, Rank

NEET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 results soon. In a public notice issued on June 25, the NTA stated that it aims to publish the NEET UG 2026 result at the earliest possible date. The exam body conducted the NEET re-exam on June 21, 2026, after the cancellation of the earlier exam. The provisional answer key was published on June 25 on the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Last Year's Toppers, Percentile Scores

Last year, the NEET Undergraduate exam was conducted for more than 22 lakh candidates at 5,468 different centres across the country, as per official data. Here is the list of top 10 candidates in the previous examination cycle.

1. Mahesh Kumar

Rank: 1

Percentile: 99.9999547

State: Rajasthan

2. Utkarsh Awadhiya

Rank: 2

Percentile: 99.9999095

State: Madhya Pradesh

3. Krishang Joshi

Rank: 3

Percentile: 99.9998189

State: Maharashtra

4. Mrinal Kishore Jha

Rank: 4

Percentile: 99.9998189

State: Delhi (NCT)

5. Avika Aggarwal

Rank: 5

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Delhi (NCT)

6. Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani

Rank: 6

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Gujarat

7. Keshav Mittal

Rank: 7

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Punjab

8. Jha Bhavya Chirag

Rank: 8

Percentile: 99.9996832

State: Gujarat

9. Harsh Kedawat

Rank: 9

Percentile: 99.9995474

State: Delhi (NCT)

10. Aarav Agarwal

Rank: 10

Percentile: 99.9995474

State: Maharashtra

A total of 22,76,069 candidates registered for the NEET exam last year, out of which 22,09,318 appeared for the exam.

READ MORE | NEET UG Result Previous Years' Dates: Can NTA Match Past Trends After Re-Exam

The NEET UG is conducted as a common and uniform national eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical admission in all medical institutions across India.