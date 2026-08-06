Advertisement

KEAM 2026 Opens NEET UG Result Submission Window; Upload Scores By August 10

KEAM 2026 has opened the NEET UG result submission window at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can upload NEET UG 2026 scores by August 10 for Kerala state rank list.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
KEAM 2026 Opens NEET UG Result Submission Window; Upload Scores By August 10
KEAM 2026 opens NEET UG result submission window; upload scores by August 10.

NEET UG 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result Submission window for candidates seeking admission to medical and allied courses for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2026 can submit their score details through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 10, 2026, 12 noon. 

Submission of NEET UG result details is mandatory for preparing the Kerala state rank list for admissions to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and several allied courses. Candidates who miss the deadline will not be considered for the state rank list.

Click here: KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result Notice

How to Submit KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their NEET UG 2026 result:

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal link.
  • Log in using the KEAM 2026 application number and password.
  • Select the NEET Result Submission option.
  • Enter the NEET UG 2026 Roll Number, Application Number and Date of Birth.
  • Verify the displayed details, including NEET percentile and All India Rank.
  • Click Verified and Submit to complete the process.
  • Download and keep a printout of the NEET Result Submission Report for future reference.

Courses Covered Under KEAM 2026 State Rank List

Candidates submitting their NEET UG 2026 results will be considered for the Kerala state rank list for admissions to:

  • MBBS
  • BDS
  • BAMS (Ayurveda)
  • BHMS (Homoeopathy)
  • BSMS (Siddha)
  • BUMS (Unani)
  • BSc (Hons.) Agriculture
  • BSc (Hons.) Forestry
  • BVSc & AH (Veterinary)
  • BFSc (Fisheries)
  • BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking
  • BSc (Hons.) Agri Business Management
  • BSc (Hons.) Horticulture
  • Integrated BSc-MSc Biology/Microbiology
  • BSc (Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science
  • B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU)

Candidates should submit their NEET UG 2026 result details before the August 10 deadline to be included in the KEAM 2026 state rank list.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
KEAM 2026, NEET UG Result 2026, CEE Kerala
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com