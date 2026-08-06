KEAM 2026 opens NEET UG result submission window; upload scores by August 10.

NEET UG 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result Submission window for candidates seeking admission to medical and allied courses for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2026 can submit their score details through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 10, 2026, 12 noon.

Submission of NEET UG result details is mandatory for preparing the Kerala state rank list for admissions to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani and several allied courses. Candidates who miss the deadline will not be considered for the state rank list.

Click here: KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result Notice

How to Submit KEAM 2026 NEET UG Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their NEET UG 2026 result:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal link.

Log in using the KEAM 2026 application number and password.

Select the NEET Result Submission option.

Enter the NEET UG 2026 Roll Number, Application Number and Date of Birth.

Verify the displayed details, including NEET percentile and All India Rank.

Click Verified and Submit to complete the process.

Download and keep a printout of the NEET Result Submission Report for future reference.

Courses Covered Under KEAM 2026 State Rank List

Candidates submitting their NEET UG 2026 results will be considered for the Kerala state rank list for admissions to:

MBBS

BDS

BAMS (Ayurveda)

BHMS (Homoeopathy)

BSMS (Siddha)

BUMS (Unani)

BSc (Hons.) Agriculture

BSc (Hons.) Forestry

BVSc & AH (Veterinary)

BFSc (Fisheries)

BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking

BSc (Hons.) Agri Business Management

BSc (Hons.) Horticulture

Integrated BSc-MSc Biology/Microbiology

BSc (Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science

B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU)

Candidates should submit their NEET UG 2026 result details before the August 10 deadline to be included in the KEAM 2026 state rank list.