NEET UG Result Previous Years' Dates: Can NTA Match Past Trends After Re-Exam

NEET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam on June 21, 2026. The NEET UG re‑exam result anticipation has left lakhs of medical aspirants and colleges watching whether the timeline will match past years. The exam body released the NEET provisional answer key on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28.

In the public notice issued on June 25, the NTA said that it aims to publish the NEET final answer key and declare the NEET UG 2026 result at the earliest possible date. Last year, the NEET results were declared on June 14 for more than 22 lakh candidates. In the previous academic cycle, the NEET Undergraduate exam was conducted on May 4. The timeline indicated the result announcement after around 40 days from the exam.

Last Five Years' Result Release Date

In the year 2024, the NEET UG results were announced on June 4 initially. However, the exam body released the revised final scorecard on July 26 after the Supreme Court's order. Check the past years' result announcement dates below.

2025: June 14

2024: June 4 (Revised Result on July 26)

2023: June 13

2022: September 7

2021: November 1

In 2021, the NEET results were released on November 1, for the exam held on September 12. The exam body took around 50 days to announce the 2021 examination cycle's result.

With the cancellation of the May 3 exam, attention has turned to whether the National Testing Agency can reproduce the result announcement trends seen in previous years. The re‑exam, held after an earlier test was scrapped, and lakhs of NEET UG candidates now await the re‑exam scorecards.