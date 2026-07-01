Re-NEET Result 2026: Previous Year's State Toppers, Percentile, All India Rank

Re-NEET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate results "at the earliest possible date." According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), citing official sources, the NTA has started the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET UG re-examination, with results expected to be declared soon.

The re-NEET provisional answer key was released on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28. Last year, the NEET Undergraduate results were declared on June 14 for the exam conducted on May 4. Along with the release of scorecards, the exam body will also announce the top 100 scorers and state toppers of the NEET UG exam, as seen in previous years' trend.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the state toppers of the following regions:

1. Andhra Pradesh

Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti

NEET Rank: 19

Percentile: 99.9991400

2. Assam

Md Musa Kalim

NEET Rank: 509

Percentile: 99.9759202

3. Bihar

Muskan Anand

NEET Rank: 112

Percentile: 99.9949306

4. Delhi (NCT)

Mrinal Kishore Jha

NEET Rank: 4

Percentile: 99.9998189

5. Gujarat

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani

NEET Rank: 6

Percentile: 99.9996832

6. Haryana

Arsh Gandhi

NEET Rank: 11

Percentile: 99.9995021

7. Himachal Pradesh

Aarav Thakur

NEET Rank: 500

Percentile: 99.9772328

8. Jammu and Kashmir

Aftab Iqbal

NEET Rank: 423

Percentile: 99.9808085

9. Jharkhand

Himanshu Kumar

NEET Rank: 134

Percentile: 99.9938443

10. Karnataka

Nikhil Sonnad

NEET Rank: 17

Percentile: 99.9991853

11. Kerala

Deepniya D B

NEET Rank: 109

Percentile: 99.9949306

12. Madhya Pradesh

Utkarsh Awadhiya

NEET Rank: 2

Percentile: 99.9999095

13. Maharashtra

Krishang Joshi

NEET Rank: 3

Percentile: 99.9998189

14. Manipur

Erwin Khundrakpam

NEET Rank: 3706

Percentile: 99.8294043

15. Odisha

Snehasis Das

NEET Rank: 60

Percentile: 99.9972390

16. Punjab

Keshav Mittal

NEET Rank: 7

Percentile: 99.9996832

17. Rajasthan

Mahesh Kumar

NEET Rank: 1

Percentile: 99.9999547

18. Tamil Nadu

Soorya Narayanan S

NEET Rank: 27

Percentile: 99.9987779

19. Telangana

Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar

NEET Rank: 18

Percentile: 99.9991853

20. Uttar Pradesh

Muktesh Tanmay

NEET Rank: 36

Percentile: 99.9983705

21. Uttarakhand

Saransh Mittal

NEET Rank: 69

Percentile: 99.9968316

22. West Bengal

Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri

NEET Rank: 16

Percentile: 99.9991853

ALSO CHECK | NEET UG 2026 Result: Check Last Year's Toppers, Percentile, Rank

As per official data, a total of 1,76,181 candidates appeared from the state of Rajasthan last year, of which 1,19,865 qualified the exam. Meanwhile, as per Gujarat's data, 50,040 applicants cleared the exam out of the 80,151 appearing candidates.