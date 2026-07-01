Re-NEET Result 2026: Previous Year's State Toppers, Percentile, All India Rank

Re-NEET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate results "at the earliest possible date." According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), citing official sources, the NTA has started the evaluation of answer sheets for the NEET UG re-examination, with results expected to be declared soon.
The re-NEET provisional answer key was released on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28. Last year, the NEET Undergraduate results were declared on June 14 for the exam conducted on May 4. Along with the release of scorecards, the exam body will also announce the top 100 scorers and state toppers of the NEET UG exam, as seen in previous years' trend.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the state toppers of the following regions:
1. Andhra Pradesh
Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti
NEET Rank: 19
Percentile: 99.9991400
2. Assam
Md Musa Kalim
NEET Rank: 509
Percentile: 99.9759202
3. Bihar
Muskan Anand
NEET Rank: 112
Percentile: 99.9949306
4. Delhi (NCT)
Mrinal Kishore Jha
NEET Rank: 4
Percentile: 99.9998189
5. Gujarat
Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani
NEET Rank: 6
Percentile: 99.9996832
6. Haryana
Arsh Gandhi
NEET Rank: 11
Percentile: 99.9995021
7. Himachal Pradesh
Aarav Thakur
NEET Rank: 500
Percentile: 99.9772328
8. Jammu and Kashmir
Aftab Iqbal
NEET Rank: 423
Percentile: 99.9808085
9. Jharkhand
Himanshu Kumar
NEET Rank: 134
Percentile: 99.9938443
10. Karnataka
Nikhil Sonnad
NEET Rank: 17
Percentile: 99.9991853
11. Kerala
Deepniya D B
NEET Rank: 109
Percentile: 99.9949306
12. Madhya Pradesh
Utkarsh Awadhiya
NEET Rank: 2
Percentile: 99.9999095
13. Maharashtra
Krishang Joshi
NEET Rank: 3
Percentile: 99.9998189
14. Manipur
Erwin Khundrakpam
NEET Rank: 3706
Percentile: 99.8294043
15. Odisha
Snehasis Das
NEET Rank: 60
Percentile: 99.9972390
16. Punjab
Keshav Mittal
NEET Rank: 7
Percentile: 99.9996832
17. Rajasthan
Mahesh Kumar
NEET Rank: 1
Percentile: 99.9999547
18. Tamil Nadu
Soorya Narayanan S
NEET Rank: 27
Percentile: 99.9987779
19. Telangana
Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar
NEET Rank: 18
Percentile: 99.9991853
20. Uttar Pradesh
Muktesh Tanmay
NEET Rank: 36
Percentile: 99.9983705
21. Uttarakhand
Saransh Mittal
NEET Rank: 69
Percentile: 99.9968316
22. West Bengal
Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri
NEET Rank: 16
Percentile: 99.9991853
ALSO CHECK | NEET UG 2026 Result: Check Last Year's Toppers, Percentile, Rank
As per official data, a total of 1,76,181 candidates appeared from the state of Rajasthan last year, of which 1,19,865 qualified the exam. Meanwhile, as per Gujarat's data, 50,040 applicants cleared the exam out of the 80,151 appearing candidates.