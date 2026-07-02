Re-NEET 2026 Results Likely By July 20: Top NTA Sources To NDTV

Re-NEET 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate results by July 20, top NTA sources told NDTV. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was held on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 exam. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.

"We would not want to disrupt the academic cycle, and want to release the results as soon as possible. We are looking at a deadline by July 20," the official stated.

The official also said: "Usually exam results are stipulated to be given 45 days after the exam, which in this case would be August 5. But we plan to fast-track the results and release them by July 20."

The NTA is working on a war footing to release the results soon, the sources added. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed.

READ MORE | NEET UG Re-Exam Evaluation Underway, Result Soon, More Than 10,000 Objections: Report

The exam body released the NEET provisional answer key on June 25, with the objection window open till June 28. As per reports, around 10,000 challenges were received from aspirants against the NEET preliminary answer key.

In the public notice issued on June 25, the NTA said that it aims to publish the NEET final answer key and declare the NEET UG 2026 result at the earliest possible date. Last year, the NEET results were declared on June 14 for the exam conducted on May 4. In the previous admission cycle, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the NEET counselling process on July 21.

On May 12, the NTA had announced the cancellation of the NEET UG exam conducted on May 3, 2026, with the approval of the Government of India. According to the testing agency, the decision was taken on the basis of the inputs examined by the NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies.