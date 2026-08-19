<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Delivers First Solo Rs 100 Crore Blockbuster

And finally, Emraan Hashmi has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with his solo hit, Awarapan 2. Since its release, the sequel to the 2007 film, has been on a record breaking spree. Within five days, the film minted Rs 100 crore (net) in India, cementing Emraan Hashmi's star power in a post-Dhurandhar era.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 9.75 crore across 11,060 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings India gross collections to Rs 120.33 crore and net Rs 100.75 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.80 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 144.13 crore.

On the opening day, the film minted ₹22 crore across 9,033 shows.

On Saturday, the film minted ₹33.75 crore across 10,496 shows.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 26 crore across 9,403 shows.

On Monday, the film reatined its hold at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.

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