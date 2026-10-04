'Best Always Deserves The Best': Kareena Kapoor Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Darling' Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 48th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from family and friends on the special occasion. Among them was a sweet birthday note from sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. She added a personal touch to her message by mentioning some of Soha's favourite things.

Kareena shared a collection of family photographs on Instagram that featured Soha with Kareena's sons Taimur and Jeh. The carousel also showed glimpses from family holidays and gatherings.

One vacation picture had Soha sitting alongside Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, with Taimur looking towards her. Another image featured the birthday girl posing with members of the Kapoor family. One photo captured Soha with Kareena, Karisma, Saif and Salman Khan.

"Happy birthday darling Soha. Wish you the best workouts, the best japanese food, the best chocolate gluten free cookies, the best crime novels and just the best of everything you love…Cause the best always deserves the Best," Kareena wrote in the caption. In the comments section, Kareena's BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora also extended warm birthday wishes to Soha.

Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan share a close bond as members of the Pataudi family. They have often given fans glimpses of their family moments through social media. Over the years, their posts have also highlighted the warm relationship shared between the extended families.

Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, and the couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena, meanwhile, is married to Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's latest release Daayra hit the theatres on September 18.

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